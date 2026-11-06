What Happens to Alabama’s Playoff Chances With a Loss to LSU?

Alabama enters Saturday’s showdown against LSU with plenty on the line, but the stakes could be even higher than some Crimson Tide fans realize.

Despite already suffering two losses this season, Kalen DeBoer’s team finds itself ranked No. 5 in the initial College Football Playoff rankings. That puts Alabama in an excellent position to reach the 12-team field.

However, a third loss could change everything.

With No. 14 LSU waiting in Baton Rouge, Alabama faces another opportunity to strengthen its playoff résumé. But what would a loss mean for the Crimson Tide’s postseason hopes?

Alabama’s College Football Playoff Position Is Strong

The College Football Playoff selection committee made a significant statement Tuesday night by placing Alabama at No. 5 despite its 6-2 record.

The Crimson Tide sits ahead of several teams with fewer losses, including No. 6 Kentucky, No. 9 BYU and No. 11 Notre Dame.

Alabama’s strength of schedule has played an important role in its positioning. The Tide already owns a victory over Kentucky, while its two losses came against Georgia and Tennessee, both ranked in the committee’s initial top 15.

That résumé has given DeBoer’s team some breathing room entering the final month of the regular season.

But that margin for error could disappear quickly.

Would a Third Loss Eliminate Alabama From Playoff Contention?

Not necessarily, but Alabama would be putting its postseason hopes in serious jeopardy.

The expanded 12-team playoff provides more opportunities for teams with multiple losses. However, the Crimson Tide would face a difficult argument with three defeats, especially with several other SEC programs competing for postseason spots.

Georgia, Kentucky, Texas, and Ole Miss all entered Week 10 ranked inside the top 10. Tennessee and LSU are also firmly in the playoff conversation.

A loss to LSU would drop Alabama to 6-3 and give the Tigers a head-to-head advantage over the Crimson Tide.

It would also leave Alabama with losses to three SEC opponents, making its path through the conference increasingly difficult.

While a three-loss Alabama team would not automatically be eliminated, the Crimson Tide would likely need to win its remaining games and receive help elsewhere.

Why Beating LSU Could Change Everything

The good news for Alabama is that Saturday presents an opportunity to make another statement to the selection committee.

A road victory over No. 14 LSU would give the Crimson Tide another ranked win and improve its overall record to 7-2.

More importantly, it would strengthen Alabama’s case as one of the nation’s best teams heading into the final weeks of the regular season.

The Tide would still have games remaining against Vanderbilt, Chattanooga and Auburn, providing an opportunity to finish the regular season with a 10-2 record.

That would put Alabama in a much stronger position to secure an at-large playoff berth and potentially compete for a home game in the opening round.

Alabama Cannot Afford Another Setback

For DeBoer and the Crimson Tide, the message heading into Saturday is relatively simple.

Alabama controls a favorable playoff position right now, but another loss would introduce significant uncertainty.

The selection committee has already demonstrated that it respects Alabama’s overall body of work. The challenge now is proving that the Crimson Tide belongs among the nation’s top teams.

A victory in Baton Rouge could move Alabama one step closer to another College Football Playoff appearance.

A loss, however, could leave the Tide fighting for its postseason life over the final three weeks of the regular season.