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Alabama Has Reason To Become College Football Independent

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TUSCALOOSA, ALABAMA - OCTOBER 24: Dijon Lee Jr. #5 of the Alabama Crimson Tide tries to get the crowd hyped during the third quarter go the game against the Texas A&M Aggies at Bryant-Denny Stadium on October 24, 2026 in Tuscaloosa, Alabama. (Photo by Jason Clark/Getty Images)

The Alabama Crimson Tide were one of the founding members of the Southeastern Conference, the SEC.

They had originally been a part of the Southern Conference, but in December 1932, Alabama headed for the SEC instead.

Football in the SEC began in 1933, and Alabama won the first league championship. The Crimson Tide have been the cream of the crop ever since.

The SEC looks very different these days, of course, as college football has changed immeasurably over the last century.

Those changes have brought about an idea recently being discussed by smart college football writers — could the best path forward be independence?

There’s certainly a case to be made that schools like Alabama could benefit from being an independent rather than being in a conference.

The discussion started in earnest with this post on X from Dan Wetzel earlier in October:

Alabama to Independence

The Athletic’s Stewart Mandel broke this down further in a new article earlier this week.

He wrote:

“Only a small handful of programs could pull it off, and it wouldn’t necessarily be easy. Notre Dame is already running into a problem finding enough marquee opponents to fill a schedule now that they’re all playing nine conference games. But suppose Ohio State, Michigan, Penn State, USC, Texas, Alabama and Georgia all joined Notre Dame as independents. They would lock in four home-and-homes between them. Could each of them then do four home-and-homes (32 total) per cycle with ACC and Big 12 opponents? Probably. That’s four home games. Then do two more with leftover B1G/SEC schools and two Group of 6/FCS buy games, and you’ve got yourself seven home games a year.”

Why Alabama Would Go Independent

The answer, as it so often is these days, is money.

Mandel wrote a sentence about Ohio State’s conceptual independent schedule that would apply here, too: “I guarantee you Ohio State would make more money selling those games to the networks than its 1/18th share of the Big Ten’s contract.”

There’d also be a chance to maintain traditional matchups without the risk of conference expansion throwing things into even more disarray.

It’s not something that’s coming officially yet, but it’ll be a narrative to watch out for in the years ahead.

Billy Heyen Billy Heyen is a Heavy contributor with focus on the NFL and MLB. He is a 2019 graduate of Syracuse University who spent his senior year following Jim Boeheim's basketball team around the country. His reporting work has also included extensive work for The Sporting News, the Sandusky Register and Rochester's Democrat & Chronicle. Adventures in sports writing have also led to in-person coverage of the Buffalo Sabres, Cleveland Guardians, U.S. men's national soccer team and a variety of minor league baseball stories. More about Billy Heyen

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Alabama Has Reason To Become College Football Independent

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