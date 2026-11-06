Alabama Rules Out 2 More, Now Missing 6 Players Ahead of LSU Clash

No. 5 Alabama faces a critical test against No. 14 LSU on Saturday. The Crimson Tide have already ruled out six players for the contest.

The Crimson Tide ruled out four players on Wednesday.

LB Desmond Umeozulu

LB Cayden Jones

DB Nick Sherman

DL Jeremiah Beaman

Alabama has now added two offensive linemen to the list.

OL Casey Poe

OL Jared Graham

Poe is in his junior season at Alabama and has appeared in eight games this season, playing mostly on special teams.

Graham is a freshman at Alabama, and the team announced he won Offensive Scout Player of the Week heading into the Texas A&M game.

“Selected as an offensive (scout) player of the week by the Alabama coaching staff for his efforts leading up to the Texas A&M matchup,” via the team’s website.

Other players who are doubtful or questionable for the matchup

DOUBTFUL:

QB Jett Thomalla

QUESTIONABLE:

RB AK Dear

WR Ryan Coleman-Williams

DB Zabien Brown

RB EJ Crowell

OL Racin Delgatty

OL William Sanders

DL Terrance Green

Coleman-Williams Missed the Last Two Games

Alabama has been waiting to get Coleman-Williams back after he suffered an injury in the Week 6 loss to Georgia.

Coleman-Williams had arthroscopic knee surgery to repair a meniscus injury and missed the Week 7 game vs. Tennessee and the Week 8 game against Texas A&M.

It would be great for Alabama to get Coleman-Williams back for this Saturday’s game, even in a limited role.

Alabama Has to Win Out to Make the Playoffs

Alabama is essentially playing a playoff game every single time it takes the field for the rest of the season. Just because the first College Football Playoff ranking has the Crimson Tide at No. 5 doesn’t mean it can afford to lose another game and still make the playoffs.

The Crimson Tide is currently 6-2, and one more regular-season loss will bring its total to three. It will be challenging for Alabama to secure a playoff spot with three regular-season losses.

Alabama made the playoffs last season despite three losses. However, the third loss occurred in the SEC title game against Georgia, a team the Crimson Tide had already defeated in the regular season. Alabama finished the season with 10 wins heading into the SEC championship game, so the result didn’t matter.

If Alabama defeats LSU, it will have a clear path to the playoffs. The Crimson Tide will need to play one more road game against Vanderbilt and two home games against Chattanooga and Auburn. Alabama should be able to win all three.