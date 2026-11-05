Former Alabama Star Will Anderson Jr. Makes Eye-Opening Reveal about Justin Herbert

The Alabama Crimson Tide watched Will Anderson Jr. build his reputation by making life miserable for opposing quarterbacks. However, his latest assessment of Justin Herbert is difficult to square with what the Los Angeles Chargers have produced this season.

Anderson offered plenty of respect for Herbert ahead of their upcoming matchup. The former Alabama standout highlighted the quarterback’s arm strength, mobility and ability to create outside the pocket.

“Yeah, he’s still a very great quarterback in this league,” Anderson said. “You talk about a big guy with a big arm who can run around, that can throw the ball deep. He makes a lot of plays with his legs. He’s still a very respectable player in this league, and we have a ton of respect for him.”

Respecting Herbert’s talent is understandable. Anderson’s next assessment, however, requires considerably more explanation.

“Herbert, man, he’s playing out of his mind,” Anderson said. “They have a really great, solid O-line as well, some really good running backs that can get downhill and hit the perimeter. So, yeah, it’ll be a good challenge for us.”

Justin Herbert’s Numbers Tell a Different Story

The Chargers are 0-7 after losing 24-9 to the Los Angeles Rams. Their offense finished that game having gone nine consecutive quarters without a touchdown, scoring just 15 combined points across its past two games.

Herbert’s individual production hardly supports the suggestion that he is lighting up the league. Through seven games, he has completed 61.8% of his passes for 1,398 yards, five touchdowns and 10 interceptions. His passer rating sits at 69.3, and he has been sacked 23 times, according to the Chargers’ official statistics.

Calling that “playing out of his mind” invites an obvious question: Which part of this season is Anderson describing?

His praise for the offensive line also deserves scrutiny. Los Angeles started four rookies along the line for two consecutive games before Joe Alt returned against the Rams, illustrating the instability surrounding Herbert.

Will Anderson Jr. Has Reason to Stay Respectful

There is a reasonable explanation for Anderson’s approach. A struggling quarterback can still punish a defense that overlooks him, and acknowledging Herbert’s physical tools does not require pretending the Chargers have played well. Anderson also gains little by giving an upcoming opponent a reason to feel disrespected.

For Alabama fans, the interesting distinction is between his preparation and his public praise. These comments do not establish that Anderson has ignored film or underestimated the matchup.

Still, the wording is unusually generous. Herbert remains dangerous enough to demand attention, but describing his current performance as exceptional clashes with the results. Anderson can respect the player. That does not make the assessment any easier to defend.