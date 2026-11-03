Alabama’s Biggest Concern Ahead of LSU Showdown Is Becoming Clear

Alabama may have picked up a much-needed win over Texas A&M before its bye week, but one major concern still follows the Crimson Tide.

And it could become an even bigger problem Saturday against LSU.

Alabama’s offensive line has struggled to protect quarterback Keelon Russell consistently, and injuries have only complicated matters for head coach Kalen DeBoer and offensive coordinator Ryan Grubb.

With the Crimson Tide preparing for a critical SEC road matchup in Baton Rouge, fixing those issues could be the difference between keeping Alabama’s postseason hopes alive and suffering another disappointing loss.

Alabama’s Offensive Line Struggles Continue to Raise Concerns

The numbers tell a troubling story for Alabama.

Through eight games, the Crimson Tide has allowed 23 sacks, an average of 2.88 per contest. That ranks 14th among SEC teams, ahead of only Texas and Auburn, according to CFBStats.

The struggles were particularly noticeable in Alabama’s loss to Tennessee, when the Volunteers recorded five sacks and held the Crimson Tide to just 54 rushing yards.

For an offense built around Russell’s ability to make plays, those numbers are concerning.

Russell has shown flashes of why he was one of the nation’s most highly regarded quarterback prospects. However, even the most talented quarterbacks struggle when they are consistently pressured.

Alabama simply cannot afford to put its young quarterback in difficult situations throughout Saturday’s game.

Injuries Could Complicate Alabama’s Offensive Line Against LSU

Making matters worse is the uncertainty surrounding Alabama’s offensive line heading into Saturday.

Starting center Racin Delgatty has been sidelined since the Georgia game, while left guard William Sanders suffered an injury against Texas A&M that required ankle surgery.

Sanders is expected to miss multiple weeks, creating another potential problem for an already struggling unit.

There is at least some encouraging news regarding Delgatty.

During Monday’s press conference, DeBoer included the center among several injured players making progress toward potentially returning against LSU.

“They’re not all in the exact same spot, but they’re all out there going through workouts,” DeBoer said.

While Delgatty’s return would provide a much-needed boost, Alabama could still be forced to shuffle its offensive line to account for Sanders’ absence.

That is hardly an ideal situation heading into one of the most important games remaining on the schedule.

Alabama Must Find Answers Before Facing LSU

The offensive line isn’t solely responsible for Alabama’s offensive inconsistencies, but its performance will play a significant role in determining what happens Saturday.

Grubb must find ways to keep Russell comfortable, whether that means quicker throws, additional protection, or establishing a more consistent running game.

The Crimson Tide cannot afford another performance resembling what happened against Tennessee.

Alabama’s 31-20 victory over Texas A&M showed that DeBoer’s team is capable of responding to adversity.

Now comes another opportunity to prove it.

But if Alabama hopes to leave Baton Rouge with a victory, protecting Russell and finding some consistency up front must be priorities.

Otherwise, the Crimson Tide’s biggest concern could become its biggest problem.