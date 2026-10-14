Joel Klatt Sounds Off on Controversial Finish to Georgia-Alabama Game

The biggest game of the weekend took place in college football on Saturday night, when the No. 2 Georgia Bulldogs edged the No. 6 Alabama Crimson Tide 20-17 in Tuscaloosa.

However, the game ended with some controversy after the referees appeared to miss a blatant pass interference penalty on Alabama’s final drive that would have put the Crimson Tide firmly in field goal range.

Alabama ultimately failed to score and gave the ball back to Georgia. The officials then called an unsportsmanlike conduct penalty on Dijon Lee Jr., giving the Bulldogs the first down they needed to seal the win.

Check it out:

Joel Klatt Sounds Off on Ending of Georgia-Alabama Game

Fox Sports analyst Joel Klatt reacted to the controversial finish on Tuesday during his weekly podcast.

“Can you make a strong argument that the officials cost Alabama the game? Absolutely,” Klatt said. “At a minimum they’re going to have a great chance to tie the game with a field goal.

“It is as clear of a pass interference as I can remember seeing, How is that not called. And Georgia fans are going to be irate at this next comment. But all of us who are not dyed in the wool dog fans Georgia gets an incredible whistle. In some of the biggest wins and most crucial moments of tight ball games, man, Georgia gets an incredible whistle.”

Georgia gets an incredible whistle – and it decided Saturday’s game. @joelklatt https://t.co/EMyRfkLxXZ — The Joel Klatt Show: A College Football on FOX Pod (@JoelKlattShow) October 13, 2026

Klatt Believes Alabama Can Win a National Championship

Despite the loss, Klatt believes Georgia and Alabama have strong cases as two of the best teams in college football so far this season.

He even went on to say that Alabama has the potential to win a national championship.

“Can you make a strong case that the two teams that we saw play in Tuscaloosa Saturday night are the two best teams that we’ve seen in college football? I think you can make a strong case for that.

“Bama can absolutely win the national championship.”