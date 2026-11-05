Lane Kiffin Sends ‘Sad’ Message Days Before Massive Alabama-LSU Game

As Alabama takes on LSU on Saturday, fans should take a moment to enjoy the rivalry clash given the SEC game will not happen again until 2028. The SEC has moved away from Alabama-LSU being an annual matchup.

LSU head coach Lane Kiffin admitted that this reality is “just sad” while adding that he understood the rationale for the schedule change.

“Yeah, I mean, I think that’s just sad, and I understand, so I’m not being critical,” Kiffin said of the change during a November 2, press conference. “… All of them (decisions) probably really come down to money.

“Whether that’s the realignments, whether that’s the rivalries. And so, I think it’s all sad in general in the big picture of things, you know, that money drives to make such great traditions and rivalries.”

Kiffin noted that not all the changes are bad, but the sport is in danger of losing some of the traditions that fans love.

“And there’s really good things that have changed in college football over the years,” Kiffin continued.

“But there’s also a lot that I think myself and a lot of people wish that they were the way that they were. (Keeping) rivalries and conferences the same,” Kiffin added.

“And so, unfortunately, it’s where we are that really doesn’t seem like much is going to be protected when it comes to TV contracts and money and other people’s ideas.”

Here’s what you need to know about the upcoming Alabama-LSU game.

LSU HC Lane Kiffin on Alabama: ‘This Is the Most Talented Team That We’ve Played So Far’

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The college football odds continue to move in favor of LSU in the SEC rivalry clash. Alabama is now a 5.5-point underdog against LSU, per FanDuel.

Kiffin labeled Alabama as the “most talented team” that LSU has faced so far this season. The LSU coach believes that the current Crimson Tide squad appears similar to “old Alabama teams.”

“We’ve got to make sure that we perform really well against a really good team that’s coached really well, that has really good players,” Kiffin explained.

“And you see them, and they look like old Alabama teams as far as their size, and length, and explosiveness of the skilled positions on offense and the quarterback,” Kiffin continued.

“So we’re going to have to play really well, because I do think this is the most talented (team), when you take the 22 (players), you know, not just the quarterback. This is the most talented team that we’ve played so far.”

Lane Kiffin Complained About Alabama-LSU Not Being a Night Game

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In addition to the frequency of the game changing, fans will notice that Alabama-LSU has a surprising afternoon kickoff time instead of its traditional primetime slot. Kiffin lamented the 3:30 p.m. Eastern kickoff time while hinting that the afternoon will present less of a home-field advantage.

“It’s interesting that all of a sudden this year, for the first time ever since 2010, or first time since 2010, Alabama’s coming to LSU and not playing at night,” Kiffin told Barstool Sports, via AL.com.

“So there’s a lot of people around here upset about it and complaining and stuff, and I said, ‘Well, you know, don’t think we got a lot of people around the SEC really rooting for LSU this year after what’s transpired.’”