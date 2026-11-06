Nick Saban Makes Exciting Personal News Heading Into Alabama vs. LSU Showdown

Former Alabama head coach Nick Saban has launched a successful media career since leaving coaching after the 2023 season. He is currently an analyst on ESPN’s “College GameDay,” and he is now making a guest appearance on one of the biggest sports podcasts.

Travis and Jason Kelce teased that Saban will appear on their podcast, “New Heights,” on Friday.

The Kelce brothers are two of the most famous sibling duos in NFL history. Travis is currently a tight end for the Kansas City Chiefs, while Jason spent 13 years as a starting center for the Philadelphia Eagles and retired in 2023.

Jason and Travis Almost Got a Chance to Face Saban in 2009

Travis and Jason both played college football at Cincinnati. Travis and Jason also had a chance to almost face Saban while a Bearcat in 2009.

Cincinnati ended up playing Florida in the 2009 Sugar Bowl because the Gators lost to Alabama in the SEC title game and did not go on to play for the national championship. Alabama went on to beat Texas in the national championship game.

If Florida had beaten Alabama in the SEC title game, Alabama likely would have played Cincinnati in the Sugar Bowl, and the Gators would have played Texas in the national championship.

The Gators beat the Bearcats 51-24 in the last college football game Florida quarterback Tim Tebow ever played in.

Tebow was out of eligibility after the 2009 season, and the Denver Broncos drafted him with the 25th overall pick in the 2010 NFL Draft.

Saban coached in the 2008 Sugar Bowl after Alabama fell to Florida in the 2008 SEC title game, and the Crimson Tide fell to Utah, which was still part of the Mountain West Conference.

Saban Coached Both LSU and Alabama

It’s pretty cool that Saban will be on the podcast a day before the Alabama vs. LSU game, especially since he coached at both schools. Saban coached at LSU for five seasons from 2000 to 2004, finishing with a 48-16 record and winning the 2003 BCS National Championship.

Saban then coached Alabama from 2007 to 2023, becoming one of the best college football coaches of all time and leading the Crimson Tide to six national championships: three in the BCS era and three in the College Football Playoff era.

LSU and Alabama have a pretty big rivalry, and Saban coaching at both schools adds to it.

Saban finished with a 13-5 record against LSU as Alabama head coach and even beat the Tigers 21-0 in the 2012 BCS National Championship Game.

Alabama will travel to play LSU on Saturday, with a 3:30 p.m. ET kickoff. Both schools are 6-2, so this game could be a playoff-elimination matchup.