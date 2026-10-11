Postgame Handshake Between Kalen DeBoer, Kirby Smart Catches Attention

The No. 2 Georgia Bulldogs went into Tuscaloosa and handled business Saturday night against the No. 6 Alabama Crimson Tide.

The back-and-forth game stayed close from start to finish, but Georgia outlasted Alabama 20-17 to earn its second consecutive win over the Crimson Tide dating back to last year’s SEC Championship Game.

The game featured several questionable calls, especially in the fourth quarter, that sparked animated sideline reactions from both Kalen DeBoer and Kirby Smart. The two coaches were on opposite ends of the emotional spectrum, as DeBoer grew irate while Smart celebrated.

DeBoer and Smart Share Postgame Handshake

After the game, despite the rivalry and controversial ending, Smart and DeBoer showed respect for one another at midfield.

Both coaches removed their hats, shook hands and exchanged a few words for a couple of seconds before going their separate ways.

Via AL.com: “Kalen DeBoer meets Kirby Smart after Alabama’s loss to Georgia.”

Check it out:

Kalen DeBoer meets Kirby Smart after Alabama’s loss to Georgia #rolltide #AlabamaFootball https://t.co/K3RndFtNRL — Alabama Crimson Tide | AL.com (@aldotcomTide) October 11, 2026

Fans React on Social Media

College football fans reacted to Smart and DeBoer talking at midfield, with some even trying to read their lips to figure out what they said.

“If you’re a fan of good manners, it was pretty neat to see Kirby Smart and Kalen DeBoer both take their hats off before shaking hands after the Georgia-Alabama game just ended,” one fan wrote.

Someone else added, “Two of the best coaches in the game. Somebody has to win. Somebody has to lose. Georgia and Kirby Smart take this round. Really tough for Kalen DeBoer and Alabama because an obvious missed pass interference call changed the complexion of this football game. Need the rematch.”

Another person wrote, “Kirby saw [the pass interference] too. See him at the end telling DeBoer that was some [explicit].”

“Thanks to the refs, Georgia won!” One more fan commented.