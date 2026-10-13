Rece Davis Breaks Silence on Controversial Georgia-Alabama Game

The No. 2 Georgia Bulldogs edged out the No. 6 Alabama Crimson Tide 20-17 over the weekend in Tuscaloosa for a massive SEC win.

However, like many games this season, it featured some controversial moments in the final minutes. The biggest came when officials didn’t throw a flag on what appeared to be a blatant pass interference call that would have put Alabama firmly in field goal range on its final drive.

Georgia then iced the game by getting a first down following an unsportsmanlike conduct penalty on Crimson Tide defender Dijon Lee Jr.

Check out the no-call on the potential pass interference:

Rece Davis breaks silence on Georgia-Alabama game

Speaking about the game Tuesday during an appearance on the “Pat McAfee Show” was “College GameDay” host Rece Davis.

Davis acknowledged that officials made some botched calls, but he still came away from the game viewing Georgia as the best team in the country.

“There’s no question [Georgia] weren’t tested and did they ever answer the challenge and that’s the first thing that stuck out to me than anything else in this entire weekend was the Georgia offensive line,” Davis said. “They protected Gunner Stockton who I think played the best game of his career on Saturday night. Had so many clutch throws. And Kirby Smart, the audio has leaked from the locker room and he said this is a him or me game. Georgia looked like him… clear cut No. 1 to me now.

“And I think how impressive they were has been a little overshadowed by the blown calls and there were a couple of blown calls but Georgia still to me looked like the better team for the vast majority of the game.”

“The Georgia offensive line kept opening up holes and they protected Gunner Stockton.. I think that was the best game of his career on Saturday night” ~ @ReceDavis #PMSLive https://t.co/l6LA7wbfoP — Pat McAfee (@PatMcAfeeShow) October 13, 2026

Looking at Georgia and Alabama

Georgia has now moved up to the No. 1 spot in the country after the Texas Longhorns lost to the Oklahoma Sooners. Alabama, meanwhile, remains at No. 6 in the rankings.

However, the Crimson Tide don’t have much time to sulk. They’re set to travel to Knoxville this weekend to take on the No. 14 Tennessee Volunteers.

Georgia will host the Auburn Tigers before facing the Florida Gators, No. 9 Ole Miss Rebels and No. 13 Missouri Tigers in early November.