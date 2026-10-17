Why Isn’t Alabama Star WR Ryan Coleman-Williams Playing Against Tennessee?

The No. 6 Alabama Crimson Tide are looking to rebound from their heartbreaking 20-17 loss to the No. 2 Georgia Bulldogs in Tuscaloosa last weekend.

However, they haven’t had much time to dwell on the defeat, as they’re in Knoxville on Saturday for a massive SEC showdown against the No. 14 Tennessee Volunteers.

Alabama hasn’t won in Knoxville since 2020, and the Crimson Tide will have to end that drought without star wide receiver Ryan Coleman-Williams.

Why Is Coleman-Williams Out?

Coleman-Williams left the Georgia game with a lower-body injury after taking a hard fall in the end zone just before halftime.

He returned in the second half wearing a knee brace and appeared uncomfortable before exiting again after taking a hard hit.

According to On3’s Pete Nakos, Coleman-Williams underwent arthroscopic surgery for a meniscus injury before Saturday’s game, and Nakos expects him to miss a few weeks.

NEW: Alabama WR Ryan Coleman-Williams underwent arthroscopic surgery after dealing with a meniscus injury, ESPN reports. He is expected to miss a few weeks. https://t.co/CAAU8mmftz — On3 (@On3) October 17, 2026

Alabama head coach Kalen DeBoer ruled him out Wednesday and revealed that the wide receiver had been dealing with an issue before the Georgia game that likely would have left his status in doubt for Saturday anyway.

“[He’s] going through a few different things — some from games before, and one from the game on Saturday, too,” DeBoer said Wednesday. “Just the guy was out there for the last couple weeks giving everything he has. He was trying to get to probably the bye week. Just with some other things that he had to work through that probably would’ve limited him this week anyway, it was something we needed to do. … We’ll be without him.”

Who Will Have to Step Up for Alabama at WR?

Some players to watch on Alabama’s offense without Coleman-Williams include Lotzeir Brooks, who’s been a weapon for quarterback Keelon Russell this season, and Rico Scott, who will step into one of the top two receiver roles.

Tight end Marshall Pritchett could also become a bigger focal point of the offense, and Alabama’s rushing attack will be crucial.