Will Ryan Coleman-Williams Face LSU? Alabama Reportedly Leaning Toward Decision on Star WR

No. 5 Alabama heads to Baton Rouge to take on No. 14 LSU on Saturday, and it may get a key player back for the contest.

On3’s Pete Nakos and Chris Low reported on Friday that wide receiver Ryan Coleman-Williams is expected to play against LSU.

“Alabama wide receiver Ryan Coleman-Williams is currently expected to play against No. 14 LSU on Saturday, On3’s Pete Nakos and Chris Low report. Coleman-Williams underwent arthroscopic surgery on his injured knee in mid-Oct. and has missed back-to-back games,”On3’s Daniel Hager wrote.

Coleman-Williams hasn’t seen the field since he suffered an injury in the second half of the Week 6 loss to Georgia. He missed the Week 7 loss to Tennessee and the Week 8 loss to Texas A&M. Alabama had a bye in Week 9, which likely helped Coleman-Williams get a little healthier so he could take the field again against LSU.

The junior wide receiver has 23 receptions for 415 yards and four scores in six games this season.

Alabama Had Some Issues Without Coleman-Williams

Coleman-Williams missed two full games, during which Alabama lost to Tennessee. Quarterback Keelon Russell struggled without Coleman-Williams against the Volunteers.

In the Week 7 loss, Russell completed 19 of 29 passes for 147 yards, throwing zero touchdowns and two interceptions. Coleman-Williams’s absence was evident throughout the game. However, Russell and the offense found their rhythm in Week 8 at home against Texas A&M. In that game, Russell completed 19 of 30 passes for 311 yards, with three touchdowns and one interception.

It will be interesting to see how much action Coleman-Williams will get against LSU, as Alabama could put him on a pitch count since he hasn’t played in almost a month.

Alabama Was Ranked No. 5 in the First CFP Poll

The College Football Playoff committee released its first poll on Tuesday, which means the AP Top 25 is now largely irrelevant, as teams will be judged by their playoff rankings. The Crimson Tide came in at… No. 5.

It was somewhat surprising that Alabama was ranked No. 5, considering it has two losses, while UCLA, which plays in the Big Ten, was ranked behind them despite not losing a game.

Just because Alabama is No. 5 doesn’t mean it can head to LSU this weekend, lose a close game, and still make the playoffs with three losses.

A big reason Alabama is ranked No. 5 is its 45-17 road win over No. 6 Kentucky and its 49-18 home win over No. 21 South Carolina.

However, South Carolina could lose a few games over the next few weeks, as it will face Texas A&M, Arkansas, Georgia and Clemson. The Gamecocks could potentially lose two of those games, which would give them at least five losses.

Kentucky also has a tough schedule, playing Tennessee, Florida, Missouri and Louisville to end the season. The Wildcats could lose two or three games, which could drop them in the rankings and weaken Alabama’s resume.