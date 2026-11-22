The Army Black Knights are still in the running to play in a college football bowl game.

It’s a bit more complicated, though, because of the annual Army-Navy Game.

No one at Army is going to complain about that annual showcase game, and it’s really not actually the fault of the rivalry game that the Army bowl-eligibility situation is complex.

It’s just one factor in the picture, which we’ll break down here.

Army Bowl Scenarios

Army can still achieve bowl eligibility in the final week of the regular season this week.

A team needs six wins to make it into a bowl game (with a few exceptions), and Army heads into the weekend at 5-5.

Army will play at Rice on Saturday, a game the Black Knights should be favored in despite a thrilling win by Rice over Temple this past weekend in the battle of two teams called the Owls.

It’s simple for Army in one respect: Win the game and achieve bowl status. That’d be the sixth win of the season for the Black Knights, and that’s what it takes.

But while Army then still has the Navy game on its schedule, that actually doesn’t factor into bowl status. It’s either beat Rice or miss out.

Why Army-Navy Game Doesn’t Impact Bowl Eligibility

If Army loses to Rice and beats Navy, the Black Knights would be 6-6 on the season. That wouldn’t get them into a bowl, though.

That’s because the Army-Navy game isn’t really a part of the regular season.

Bowl bids are actually handed out this year before the Army-Navy Game takes place. There’s no way for it to factor in.

They put that game there intentionally, a standalone showcase that always generates a lot of interest. It just can’t factor into the bowl picture.

The Black Knights and Midshipmen would both take a win in the rivalry game over a bowl game anyway, but it’s a fascinating reality that even if it gets Army a sixth win, it wouldn’t get them to a bowl game.

So if they want to play two more games after Rice on Saturday, they simply have to beat Rice to notch that sixth win now.