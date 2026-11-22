The Ohio State Buckeyes and Michigan Wolverines have both had very odd seasons.

It’s not often they have a combined nine losses heading into “The Game” on the last Saturday of the regular season.

These archrivals plan their whole seasons around what they can do in this clash — which will be played this year in Columbus at 12 noon ET.

There’s often more at stake, though, whether in the College Football Playoff or Big Ten title picture.

This year, neither of those things are in play. That was confirmed when Ohio State lost Saturday to Nebraska to pick up its fourth loss.

Meanwhile, Michigan pulled off a thrilling triple-overtime win to hand UCLA its first loss.

So of the rivals, it’s the Wolverines who come into The Game with more momentum this year.

You’re never going to have to convince anyone on either side of this rivalry how much it matters, but it’s worth looking at the specific components in play this year despite the bumpy seasons for both teams.

What Matters for Ohio State

There are two obvious things that stand out for Ohio State here: Jeremiah Smith’s Heisman chances, and Ryan Day’s job status.

Smith is the best player in the country but the downgrade from Julian Sayin to Luke Fahey at quarterback hasn’t helped him in his Heisman pursuit. He’s still likely heavily in the running, though, and a massive game against Michigan would stand out to voters.

Day isn’t entirely at fault for a season that went sideways as soon as Sayin got hurt, but Ohio State fans would be a lot more forgiving if the Buckeyes beat “That Team Up North.”

What Matters for Michigan

The Wolverines clinched bowl eligibility by beating UCLA, so they’ve got a lot on the line for QB Bryce Underwood and coach Kyle Whittingham.

Underwood still seems likely to transfer after the season, but if he could go back-to-back wins over UCLA and Ohio State, maybe that changes.

Whittingham is in his first year but has been on the hot seat a bit already. Like Underwood, if Whittingham notched consecutive wins over an undefeated team and then Ohio State, he’d gain a lot of favor in Ann Arbor.