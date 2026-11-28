One of the open Power Four coaching jobs is set to be filled, at least that’s according to ESPN’s Pete Thamel as of Friday night. According to Thamel, Baylor is going to hire UTSA head coach Jeff Traylor as the school’s next leader.

Baylor Set to Hire UTSA’s Jeff Traylor as Their Next Head Coach

With an official announcement expected to take place in the coming days, Traylor will stay in Texas and jump up the Big 12 after posting a 63-28 record in seven seasons with the Roadrunners. He has UTSA at 10-2 and about to play for a conference title in the American Championship Game.

Another win and Traylor, 58, would have his highest victory total since 2022, back when his team finished 11-3 after a loss in the Cure Bowl. But no matter how 2026 ends, Traylor has proven to be a consistent winner at the Group of 5 level.

Traylor Turned UTSA Into a Championship Program

In seven seasons, he owns a career winning clip of .689, has capped off every season with a bowl appearance, has three-straight bowl wins and two conference championships (both when a member of Conference USA).

Before joining UTSA ahead of the 2020 campaign, Traylor served as Arkansas’ assistant head coach and running backs coach in 2018 and 2019. He served in the same position at SMU in 2017 and was a social teams coach at the University of Texas in 2015 and 2016. Traylor started his coaching career working up the Texas high school ranks in the late 1990s, eventually landing a head role at Gilmer High School from 2000-2014.

And while Traylor may not be a flashy name nationally, he will now be able to test his system and recruiting chops with resources at his disposal.

Baylor is Hoping for More Consistent Success Moving Forward

Baylor is looking to turn the page to a more successful next chapter after firing Dave Aranda in late October. Aranda was 40-40 overall and 26-32 in conference play in six seasons.

Never able to duplicate his second year, when he led the Bears to a 12-2 record, a Big 12 title and a victory in the Sugar Bowl, Aranda was 4-3 in 2026 at the time of his dismissal, a disappointing start to a season that followed going 5-7 in 2025.

Aranda only reached a bowl game in three seasons, losing his most recent opportunities in 2022 and 2024.