The Ohio Bobcats are playing for a spot in the MAC title game on Friday. If OU wins over Toledo, the Bobcats will advance to the championship game next week at Ford Field in Detroit.

The task got harder during the second quarter with an injury to Nick Poulos, their 6-foot-6 starting quarterback.

Ohio was down 17-0 with about eight minutes until halftime when Poulos got hurt. A comeback effort got harder.

Nick Poulos Injury Update

Poulos took off on a run to the right side during the second quarter.

He was tackled from behind, and Poulos appeared to have both his legs caught underneath him. If anything, his left leg appeared to be rolled up worse than his right.

Poulos stayed down for a moment and grabbed toward his lower left leg.

He eventually had multiple trainers check on him and walk off the field with him.

Poulos went straight to the medical tent, according to the ESPNU broadcast.

Who is Ohio’s Backup QB?

Ohio has plugged in the true freshman Levi Davis.

Davis is a supreme athlete who has been used this season as a change-of-pace option.

Ohio’s fate this season is now in the hands of Davis.

Davis is an Ohio kid from Olentangy Orange High School. He was a state championship point guard in his senior year and also ran track.

On the first drive that Davis came in for Poulos, he had an incredible run on a scramble drill, but it was called back for holding. That play made clear that he can make some impressive things happen, though.