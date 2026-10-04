Bears’ Tyson Bagent Took Unlikely College Path To NFL

The Chicago Bears are starting Tyson Bagent at quarterback on Sunday against the New York Jets.

Bagent isn’t one of those QBs who always seemed destined for this moment. Bagent never played Division I college football. He has had to beat the odds at every step along the way.

But as far as overcoming the odds go, Bagent is an MVP-level performer.

It’s worth considering as he makes the start Sunday all that it took for Bagent to get here.

Where Did Tyson Bagent Go To College?

Bagent went to a Division II college in West Virginia called Shepherd University.

There, he turned into one of the best D-II players ever.

He grew up in Martinsburg, West Virginia and was a football and basketball standout in high school.

In his high school career, Bagent threw for 7,800 yards and 112 touchdowns.

He did get a bit of D-I recruitment, from FCS Robert Morris and Albany. He instead chose to stay close to home at Shepherd, and it worked out quite well.

Tyson Bagent College Stats

Bagent was a starter from the beginning of his college career, and by the 2021 season, he was the best player in the country.

He was 391-for-579 passing in that 2021 season, throwing for 5,000 yards and 53 touchdowns.

He won the Harlon Hill Trophy, which is the D-II equivalent of the Heisman.

Bagent swept up all the other top offensive honors you’d expect with that achievement, as well.

That wasn’t actually Bagent’s final college season. He entered the transfer portal and took visits to both West Virginia and Maryland.

Bagent opted to stay at Shepherd, though.

In that final season, Bagent broke the NCAA record for touchdown passes across all divisions, with 159 and counting when he tossed a TD in the national quarterfinal game.

Shepherd lost in the national semifinal to end Bagent’s college career.

In his final season, Bagent finished “only” third in the Harlon Hill Trophy voting.

Tyson Bagent NFL Draft

Bagent went undrafted despite being a potential pick, and the Bears signed him quickly as an undrafted free agent.

Last year, he had impressed enough that the Bears signed him to a $10 million contract extension.

He gave this heartfelt quote to reporters after the extension, saying it with tears in his eyes:

“A lot of people don’t know this, but my dad is my right-hand man, and he didn’t even have running water until he was in high school. There’s definitely a lot of people I could certainly help with this gift I’ve been blessed with. Just little things like that. I don’t really know anybody back at home with any money, so yeah, it feels good. It’s certainly a weight off my shoulders, my family’s shoulders. It definitely means a lot.”

Caleb Williams is out, and after a week of Case Keenum starting, Bagent gets the nod this week. It’s quite the special day for him after quite the journey.