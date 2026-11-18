The Michigan Wolverines appear to have only one real conclusion at the quarterback position after this season.

The transfer portal is going to beckon, both for the QBs already in Ann Arbor and for their future at the most important position in sports.

At this point, it seems highly likely that Bryce Underwood transfers.

Tommy Carr might stay put, but he also hasn’t cemented himself as the 2027 starter.

“Michigan should be ready to end the Bryce Underwood-Tommy Carr merry-go-round,” college football analyst Jesse Simonton writes in his Surrender Cobra newsletter.

Whether it’s Kyle Whittingham or a different head coach, there’s going to have to be a dive into the portal to find a QB.

The problem is that this offseason, the portal could be a lot emptier at the quarterback position than usual.

Transfer Portal QB Problem

Michigan is going to have a need, but the portal may not be able to provide for it.

There are already big names signing back up with their current teams, starting to shrink the pool.

“(Kamario) Taylor is worth ($7.5 million) to Mississippi State, especially because of the lack of other available options at the most important position,” Simonton writes. “Last month, Missouri’s Austin Simmons and Oregon State’s Braden Atkinson also inked contracts to return to their teams in 2027. Others could do the same over the next six weeks.”

That leaves the portal lacking, particularly as some of the top programs still have younger QBs on the rise who won’t be going to the NFL or transferring (Keelon Russell at Alabama, for example).

“So the available options are dwindling — and that’s with a potential pipeline that already lacked star-power or title-tilting ability,” Simonton writes. “When Memphis’ Marcus Stokes and Texas State’s Brad Jackson could be two of the better options on the board, good luck. Programs seeking QB saviors are going to end up without a guy — or landing a lemon.”

Add into that the fact that plenty of teams will still be looking for quarterbacks, and it could get tough in a hurry.

Teams in Need

Simonton lists Michigan in a category of “obvious savior chases” at the quarterback position this offseason.

The problem is that grouping also includes Oklahoma, Texas A&M, USC, Texas Tech, Florida State, Auburn and Wisconsin.

Even though there won’t be anyone good to get, there will be plenty of teams looking. And yes, a couple will find a gem, but a few will strike out, too.

Michigan’s going to have to be very precise to end up with a strong quarterback for next season.