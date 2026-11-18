When Fran Brown said earlier this week that star freshman wide receiver Calvin Russell would return in 2027, Syracuse fans rejoiced.

The Orange faithful did want to still hear those words from Russell, though. In an era of transfer portal chaos, nothing ever feels totally set in stone.

On Tuesday night, Russell had the chance to speak to reporters in Syracuse and provide his perspective.

Calvin Russell on Return

Russell did affirm to reporters that he plans to return for the 2027 season with Syracuse.

“Just trying to make sure we’re on the right page for next year to be natty contenders, Playoff contenders, stuff like that,” Russell said. “I came here to change the program around. That’s really it.”

Russell really did arrive in Syracuse as the kind of program-changing recruit that a team like SU doesn’t often get.

In fact, he was the highest-ranked recruit in program history, at least dating back as far as they did such rankings.

Russell did the improbable and came to Syracuse from Miami, where he was a five-star wide receiver.

He had to pass a heck of a lot of strong programs on the travels from Miami to Central New York, and it was a coup for the Orange both to land his commitment and keep it.

Now that Russell is coming back for another year, Syracuse can start thinking big. He could be the type of WR that draws in an intrigued transfer portal QB, if Syracuse goes that route.

Or if the Orange bring back Steve Angeli for another year, they’ll have a great connection already formed and potentially be able to maximize their output together by combining talent with chemistry.

Improbable Comeback

It’s worth noting again just how unlikely this season has been for Russell, who tore his Achilles after the calendar turned to 2026 but returned well short of a year after the injury.

And he’s not just on the field. Russell just caught 17 passes in Syracuse’s Saturday win over North Carolina State. That was the most by a freshman in all of college football this season, as well as tying the Orange’s single-game program record for receptions.

If you didn’t know Russell had sustained that serious injury, you wouldn’t know it by watching him on the field. He’s been incredible.

And as it turns out, Russell is just getting started in a Syracuse uniform. He has big plans for the Orange next season. It’ll be up to the staff to put together a strong enough roster around Russell to make those hopes a reality.