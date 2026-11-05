Boise State Provides Maddux Madsen Injury Update

The Boise State Broncos are continuing to cross their fingers that starting quarterback Maddux Madsen can return from injury sooner rather than later.

Obviously, there’s a lot more work being done behind the scenes, too — but the fanbase can only wait and hope.

It appears Madsen avoided any kind of worst-case scenario when he was hurt on Halloween while playing against Texas State in a wild Boise State victory.

But with a clash against Colorado State coming up on Saturday, the Broncos aren’t yet sure whether Madsen will play.

They did update his status on Wednesday night, though.

Maddux Madsen Injury Update

Boise State released its player availability report for the Colorado State game on Wednesday night.

On the report, Madsen is officially listed as questionable.

Teams will list a player either as questionable, doubtful or out — so of those three, Madsen is in the best spot.

Still, it implies there is still work to be done to determine whether Madsen can get out there against the Colorado State Rams, who are 3-5 on the season (1-3 in the Pac-12).

Madsen took a low hit to his left knee area in the fourth quarter as Boise State took on Texas State on Saturday.

He exited while down 39-28, but then backup Max Cutforth led three touchdown drives to a 46-45 win.

Boise State had announced on Monday that Madsen had undergone an MRI and was officially day-to-day.

“Really good to hear that it’s not going to be long-term,” Danielson said on Monday. “He’s in really positive spirits. Thank the Good Lord that it’s not serious.”

It’s not clear at this point whether Boise State will provide any firm updates between now and Saturday, or if it’ll be a game-time decision situation.

Boise State Backup QB

Boise State has been here before with its backup, Max Cutforth, who would start on Saturday if Madsen can’t play.

Madsen missed three games last season, and Boise State went 2-1 in those contests with Cutforth starting.

He was clutch in their comeback win over Utah State a season ago, getting the Broncos to the conference championship game before Madsen returned and won it.

Cutforth is a junior from Nampa, Idaho. He threw three touchdowns in the fourth quarter against Texas State to win that game.

Saturday’s game kicks off at 4 p.m. Mountain time from Colorado State, and Boise State fans will keep waiting to learn which QB they’ll actually have on the field.