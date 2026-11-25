The Ohio State Buckeyes remain without their No. 1 QB, Julian Sayin, for this week’s rivalry clash with Michigan — or as they say in Columbus, “That Team Up North.”

Sayin is still dealing with the injury to his throwing arm he sustained more than a month ago at Indiana, and while there was speculation about whether he could return for the College Football Playoff, that ship has sailed.

OSU will operate on Saturday at home with Luke Fahey continuing to be the starting quarterback. He remains backed up by former five-star Tavien St. Clair, who hasn’t seen the field since Sayin went down.

The questions have already started for Ohio State, but it’ll all get louder after “The Game” — what’s the future of this team look like at quarterback?

Sayin is eligible to leave for the NFL, but he also has more college eligibility left, too. He could come back to Ohio State. He could also transfer after an odd season in Columbus.

Top target Jeremiah Smith is almost certainly heading to the league, which could impact how Sayin feels about his future outlook, too.

There have been only small snippets of intel out there so far about Sayin, but a bit more emerged in a new article published on Wednesday by The Athletic’s Antonio Morales.

Julian Sayin Transfer Update

Morales lays out the options for Sayin, and he also notes that Sayin’s decision will have a big impact on the Buckeyes.

And the national college football writer Morales doesn’t shy away from the fact that a transfer seems to be a legitimate possibility for Sayin.

“The 2025 Heisman Trophy finalist is dealing with an injury to his throwing arm,” Morales writes. “It’s not an ideal situation from which to head to the NFL. If he stays in college, will he return to Ohio State or look for a new home? That decision would impact Luke Fahey’s future and whether the Buckeyes enter a crowded portal landscape.”

If Sayin entered the portal, a lot of teams would be interested.

Portal Problems

From Ohio State’s perspective, losing Sayin either to the NFL or to the transfer portal would be particularly problematic.

This is a season in which the demand for a transfer portal QB seems like it will exceed the supply of quality starters.

Ohio State won’t be competing against minnows, either. It seems likely that Michigan, Miami, Florida State, Texas A&M, and maybe even Texas could be looking for a quarterback. The top guys won’t come cheap or easy.

Ohio State’s biggest task as the offseason arrives will be to figure out what Sayin is up to, potentially convince him to stay — and if he’s not staying, get to work immediately on finding their answer at the most important position in sports.