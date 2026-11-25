The Oklahoma State Cowboys hit a home run this offseason in hiring Eric Morris from North Texas — and landing transfer quarterback Drew Mestemaker with him.

The QB portion of that outcome looks like it’ll be a one-season wonder for Oklahoma State, because Mestemaker has been so good that he’ll likely be a first-round pick in the 2027 NFL Draft.

That comes with a two-sided coin for the Cowboys.

On the one hand, they’ll likely need to jump into the transfer portal for another quarterback.

On the other hand, Morris and Mestemaker showed how well things can work out in Stillwater.

Oklahoma State Transfer QB Decision Helped by Drew Mestemaker

Morris had already shown at North Texas that he can put together a prolific passing offense.

The move up to the Big 12 came with questions, though, and Mestemaker was the guy who’d have to answer them. He was a former walk-on to a smaller Division I program. Would it work in the Power 4?

Yeah, it worked.

So now, assuming Mestemaker goes to the NFL as expected, Oklahoma State will head into portal season with a specific advantage — their concept was proven loud and clear, and Morris isn’t going anywhere.

“Mestemaker is viewed as the top quarterback prospect in this draft cycle, and his stock might never be higher,” The Athletic’s Antonio Morales wrote in a new article published on Wednesday. “Cowboys coach Eric Morris has become the nation’s preeminent quarterback developer, and Oklahoma State would be an attractive transfer destination if Mestemaker leaves.”

Oklahoma State Transfer QB Destination

One school has become particularly notable for transfer QBs in recent years: Miami.

The Hurricanes had Cam Ward for one year, then Carson Beck for one year, and now Darian Mensah for likely one year.

That sets up Miami to get one of the top quarterbacks in the portal in the offseason ahead, assuming Mensah leaves for the NFL.

Oklahoma State and Morris are earlier in such a cycle, but they could set themselves up the same way. There are plenty of programs where quarterbacks have transferred and not necessarily worked out. With the Cowboys? There’s proof it can work.

They won’t always end up with a guy at Mestemaker’s level, but you can bet QBs will want to go to Stillwater, where they’ve seen it’s possible to grow into a potential QB1 in an NFL Draft class.