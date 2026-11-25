Ahead of the final week of the 2026 college football regular season, College GameDay will appear in Winston-Salem, North Carolina, for the Duke-Wake Forest Game.

Every week on College GameDay, a new celebrity guest picker comes on the show. With the cast of Pat McAfee, Nick Saban, Kirk Herbstreit, Rece Davis, and Desmond Howard, the guest picker predicts that week’s matchups.

Some ideas that have been floated for the slot have included former Demon Deacon and NBA Hall of Famer Tim Duncan, former quarterback Sam Hartman, former baseball player Nick Kurtz, or even pro golfer Will Zalatoris.

Today on the Pat McAfee Show, McAfee announced the guest picker, and it wasn’t any of the aforementioned.

Chris Paul Announced as College GameDay Guest Picker

During the show, McAfee said the following:

“Ladies and gentlemen, the celebrity guest picker for College GameDay this weekend in Wake Forest is a guy who is well-known around the globe. Just a few weeks back, he was throwing alley-oops on a yacht in international waters. Ladies an gentlemen, NBA icon, business mogul, friend of the program, Demon Deacon, Chris Paul.”

After his collegiate career at Wake Forest, Chris Paul was drafted fourth overall in the 2005 NBA Draft by the New Orleans Hornets. Over his career, he averaged 16.8 points, 4.4 rebounds, 9.2 assists, and 2.0 steals. From the field, he shot an average of 46.9%, 37.0% from three, and 87.0% from the free-throw line.

Additionally, he is a 12-time All-Star, five-time assist champion, six-time steal champion, nine-time All-Defensive Team selection, 2005-2006 Rookie of the Year, and a member of the NBA 75th Anniversary Team.

He spent his career with seven teams, including the New Orleans/Oklahoma City Hornets, Los Angeles Clippers, Houston Rockets, Oklahoma City Thunder, Phoenix Suns, Golden State Warriors, and San Antonio Spurs.

Wake Forest Football this Season

This season, Wake Forest ranks eighth in the AP Poll and will also play in the ACC Championship game against seventh-ranked Miami. Earlier this season, they lost to Miami 33-20.

Since then, they have two ranked wins. The first came as a 30-27 road win against Louisville, and the second was a 49-7 road win against SMU. They currently have a record of 10-1 and a conference record of 7-1.

The Demon Deacons currently have one of the best offenses in the league, averaging 44.5 points per game (1st), 309.5 passing yards (7th), 193.3 rushing yards (25th), 64 touchdowns (1st), and 7.5 yards per play (1st).

Defensively, they’re sound as well. They give up 16.3 points per game (12th), 212.2 opponent passing yards (72nd), 101.8 opponent rushing yards (15th), 22 touchdowns (17th), and 25 sacks (51st).