The Michigan Wolverines have added a quarterback whose senior season has produced nearly four touchdown passes per game.

Landon Hall committed to Michigan on Wednesday, Nov. 25, Hayes Fawcett of On3 reported. The 2027 prospect chose the Wolverines over Miami (Ohio) and Eastern Michigan.

Fawcett lists Hall at 6-foot-3 and 210 pounds. The Penn High School quarterback has thrown 51 touchdown passes in 13 games this season.

Hall joins four-star quarterback Kamden Lopati in Michigan’s 2027 recruiting class. The Wolverines secured his pledge just days after hosting him for their win over UCLA.

Landon Hall’s Stats Give Michigan a Productive QB Prospect

The touchdown total tells only part of Hall’s story.

According to Rivals’ Steve Wiltfong, Hall has thrown for 3,265 yards with only three interceptions while completing about 78% of his passes. He also has four rushing touchdowns, bringing his combined total to 55 scores.

That works out to 17 touchdown passes for every interception. He has averaged just over 251 passing yards per game during Penn’s march to the state championship game.

The Detroit Free Press reported that Hall completed 21 of 27 passes for 345 yards and five touchdowns against previously unbeaten Crown Point in the regional championship game. He threw one interception in that victory.

His production builds on an all-state junior season.

Penn’s school publication, The Pennant, credits Hall with a then-school-record 2,336 passing yards in 2025. He completed 118 of 168 attempts, threw 26 touchdown passes and finished with four interceptions.

Hall has nearly doubled that touchdown total this fall while throwing fewer interceptions through 13 games.

The signs appeared early. Through Penn’s first five games this season, the school listed Hall at 60 completions on 70 attempts for 1,134 yards. He had 20 touchdown passes and no interceptions during that stretch.

The numbers afford Michigan a reason to take a closer look at a prospect whose recruitment accelerated late in his high school career.

Michigan Visit Helped Seal Landon Hall’s Commitment

Michigan’s offer followed a two-day visit to Ann Arbor last weekend, The Wolverine reported. It was Hall’s first Power Four scholarship offer.

“I was shocked, makes all the work worth it!” Hall told the outlet.

He attended Michigan’s victory over UCLA and joined his family on the field afterward.

“It was unreal,” Hall said. “Craziest game day experience I’ve ever been to.”

Hall also visited Notre Dame and Indiana this fall, according to Wiltfong. Michigan turned its interest into an offer and then a commitment before Hall’s final high school game.

His next test comes Friday, Nov. 27. Penn will face Brownsburg for Indiana’s Class 6A championship at Lucas Oil Stadium in Indianapolis. Both teams enter 13-0.

Penn earned that opportunity with a dramatic semifinal win. The Kingsmen scored 15 points in 37 seconds late in the fourth quarter to beat Carmel 49-45.

Hall now heads into the title game with his college choice settled and a chance to finish an unbeaten season.