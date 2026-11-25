Wyoming announced it has suspended head coach Jay Sawvel for the final game of the regular season against UConn on Saturday.

The suspension is self-imposed due to tampering violations “related to impermissible communication with student-athletes and their representatives last December.” Wyoming is currently 7-4 (6-2) and is bowl-eligible.

“The University of Wyoming has worked collaboratively with the NCAA Enforcement staff and self-imposed a one-game suspension for Head Football Coach Jay Sawvel for the game against the University of Connecticut on November 28, 2026, in response to NCAA rules violations related to impermissible communication with prospective student-athletes and their representatives last December (2025),” Wyoming said in a press release. “The seven involved student-athletes were enrolled at other NCAA member institutions, had publicly announced (via social media) their intention to transfer, but had not yet entered the NCAA transfer portal.

“Consistent with NCAA rules, Wyoming self-reported these violations, which have been classified as Level II-mitigated. The matter is being resolved through the negotiated resolution process.”

Who Will Be Wyoming’s Head Coach for the Finale?

Wyoming also said that defensive ends coach Brian Hendricks will be the acting head coach for the regular-season finale. Additionally, Athletic director Tom Burman will address the violations when the NCAA’s infractions committee issues its final report.

Sawvel has been with the Cowboys since 2020 but was promoted to head coach in 2024. He took over for Craig Bohl, who announced his retirement after the 2023 season ended.

Sawvel’s 7-4 record is the best in his three seasons at Wyoming. The team finished 3-9 in 2024 and 4-8 last year.

Jay Sawvel Previews Wyoming vs. UConn

Last week, Wyoming suffered a 24-17 loss to New Mexico, but the team won the last five games before the defeat. On Monday, Sawvel spoke to reporters about his team gearing up for the final regular-season game.

“The big thing is we’ve got to make sure our engines are running at 10 a.m. on Saturday,” UW head coach Sawvel said at his Monday press conference. “That’s the biggest challenge because it’s really noon for them, and that’s what time they typically play or somewhere in that range.”

“For our seniors it’s their last game in this stadium, so obviously that’s a big deal,” Sawvel added. “For guys that are underclassmen in this program, the goal is that we’re right back in that same situation next November where we’re saying, ‘you’re playing a game to host a Mountain West championship.'”