Oklahoma State needed just one season to give Eric Morris a much longer commitment.

The Cowboys and their first-year head coach have agreed to a new six-year contract through the 2032 season, ESPN’s Pete Thamel reported November 25. The agreement adds two years to Morris’ contract and includes a significant pay raise.

The move follows a sharp reversal in Stillwater. Morris has Oklahoma State at 7-4 after the Cowboys finished 1-11 in 2025.

That six-win jump represents the largest year-to-year improvement in school history, according to Oklahoma State’s game notes.

Eric Morris’ New Contract Extends Through 2032

Thamel’s report gives Oklahoma State a longer runway with the coach who has quickly restored winning football.

Morris is agreeing to a new six-year contract that extends his tenure by two seasons. The reported agreement runs through 2032.

The news also arrives exactly one year after Oklahoma State announced his hiring. Athletic director Chad Weiberg named Morris the program’s 25th head coach on November 25, 2025, bringing him over from North Texas.

At the time, Weiberg pointed to Morris’ record of building programs.

“Coach Morris has proven his ability to build and lead winning football programs,” Weiberg said in the school’s hiring announcement.

Morris had previously led Incarnate Word to two Southland Conference championships and two FCS playoff appearances. His North Texas offense ranked sixth nationally in total offense in 2023 and third in 2024.

His previous stops also included Texas Tech, where he spent five seasons as an offensive coordinator, and Washington State, where he served as offensive coordinator and quarterbacks coach during the 2022 season.

Oklahoma State hired him with that offensive track record in mind.

A year later, the Cowboys are putting more years and money behind their choice.

Oklahoma State’s Turnaround Is Looking Great

The offensive gains help explain the investment.

Oklahoma State is averaging 41.1 points per game after managing 14.2 last season. The 26.9-point increase is the largest in the FBS this year, according to the school.

The Cowboys also rank among the nation’s top three in total offense, scoring offense and passing offense. They have gained at least 400 yards in 10 consecutive games.

Morris achieved those results while overseeing a sweeping roster overhaul. Oklahoma State’s roster includes 91 newcomers, including 66 transfers.

The recovery has carried into Big 12 play, where the Cowboys are 5-3 entering Saturday’s regular-season finale against Kansas. A win would give Oklahoma State an 8-4 finish and a chance to improve its program-record turnaround further.

Fans have responded, too. Oklahoma State announced Tuesday that the Kansas game had sold out, marking its fifth consecutive home sellout.

The Cowboys are 4-1 at Boone Pickens Stadium this season.