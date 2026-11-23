The Boise State Broncos entered last weekend as the clear favorite to be the Group of 6 representative in the College Football Playoff. They were favored to beat San Diego State on the blue turf and likely run away with that CFP berth, not letting any other Group of 6 teams get into the picture.

And then San Diego State beat Boise State on a last-second field goal, and everything changed. The door is open, with the likes of Liberty and UTSA peering in to see if they can the attention they surely feel they deserve.

Boise State has a chance to right the ship, taking on a lowly Colorado State this weekend before a rematch with SDSU in the Pac-12 title game.

But if the Broncos slip up, everyone will be able to point to one coaching decision that may have cost them their season.

Boise State Risky Coaching Decision

Boise State led San Diego State by a single point inside of the two-minute timeout when the Broncos took some risks.

First, on third down, they called a pass play needing three yards and threw incomplete. That stopped the clock.

And then on fourth-and-3 from midfield, the Broncos went for it. They could’ve punted and pinned San Diego State with less than 90 seconds to play.

Instead, they tried a run with quarterback Maddux Madsen, and he was stuffed.

San Diego State didn’t need to go far to get the game-winning field goal, and with that outcome, the Group of 6 race was open again.

Maybe SDSU still scores and wins if Boise State punts. And yeah, if the Broncos get three yards, they look brilliant.

But they didn’t, and it greatly changed the CFP picture.

Impact of Mistake

ESPN’s Paolo Uggetti wrote about the mistake and what it could mean:

The Broncos must think they can afford a loss. Up by a point with the ball and under two minutes left, coach Spencer Danielson decided to call a pass play on third down that stopped the clock and then go for it from midfield on fourth-and-3. A disastrous decision was quickly turned into a potential season-changing one; San Diego State stopped the fourth-down attempt, drove down the short field and made a winning field goal that put it in the Pac-12 title game and the Broncos in the danger zone. The playoff committee has not ranked any other non-Power 4 teams, so it’s tough to know whether any one of them (cough, cough UTSA) can jump Boise now that it’s a two-loss team. Danielson’s team will get a chance to right its wrong when the Broncos host the Aztecs with the conference title on the line, but now they’re walking on a tightrope they didn’t need to be on.

Boise State still might lead the Group of 6 contenders, but it’s a whole lot closer, and they don’t have any margin for error anymore.

That fourth-and-3 call will live in infamy if Boise State misses the Playoff this year.