Oklahoma State needed Drew Mestemaker to help dig it out of a 17-point halftime hole. He delivered, giving NFL evaluators more to consider along the way.

The Cowboys rallied to beat Arizona State 30-27 in overtime on Nov. 21. Mestemaker completed 30 of 40 passes for 294 yards, helping Oklahoma State improve to 7-4.

Philadelphia Inquirer NFL draft writer Devin Jackson reviewed the performance and found a lot to like. He saw flaws, too.

Drew Mestemaker’s Second Half Draws Praise

Jackson wrote on X that the game showed why Mestemaker commands attention as a prospect — and why his evaluation still requires care.

“Watching back Drew Mestemaker against Arizona State, you see a lot of the positives and what makes him alluring prospect — along with the negatives and his inexperience,” Jackson wrote. “The tape was littered with both sides of it.”

His strongest praise came for Mestemaker’s work following halftime.

“Second half was particularly strong. Touch throws, strikes on the move, over the MOF, the effortless arm strength,” Jackson wrote. “A big reason Oklahoma State ended up coming back.”

Watching back Drew Mestemaker against Arizona State, you see a lot of the positives and what makes him alluring prospect — along with the negatives and his inexperience. The tape was littered with both sides of it. Second half was particularly strong. Touch throws, strikes on… https://t.co/ttxKNcIGu4 pic.twitter.com/NLvkW1i1OF — Devin Jackson (@RealD_Jackson) November 23, 2026

MOF refers to the middle of the field. Jackson’s assessment highlighted several ways Mestemaker could deliver the ball, including outside the pocket.

In the accompanying post shown with his breakdown, Jackson credited Mestemaker with completing 15 of 19 throws for 183 yards after halftime.

Oklahoma State’s recap supported the wider point about sustained offense. The Cowboys scored on five of their final six possessions. Their lone empty possession came when Mestemaker took a knee to end regulation.

Kicker Sam Keltner tied the game with a 43-yard field goal with 1:11 remaining. His 35-yarder in overtime put Oklahoma State ahead before Quinton Hammonds sealed the win with an interception.

NFL Draft Questions Remain for Oklahoma State’s Quarterback

Jackson had already placed Mestemaker among the quarterbacks to watch for the 2027 NFL draft.

In a Nov. 3 piece for The Inquirer, he called the former North Texas walk-on the most consistent member of the leading quarterback group. He also pointed to Mestemaker’s limited starting experience against Power Four opponents.

That concern remained part of his latest review. Jackson praised the throws without dismissing the mistakes.

Mestemaker’s production has held up across weeks. Oklahoma State’s postgame notes credited him with 26 straight games of at least 200 passing yards, the longest active FBS streak.

The Arizona State comeback brought forth various elements to watch, notably recovery from a poor start on the road. Mestemaker responded to the adversity, even as Jackson’s review left space for improvement.