For weeks now, there’s been that little question hovering somewhere above the Ohio State quarterback depth chart: Will Tavien St. Clair get a chance to play?

But with the Buckeyes approaching their final contest of the regular season, “The Game” against Michigan on Saturday in Columbus, the reality is looking more clear than ever.

At this point, it seems like St. Clair won’t get the chance to play at all, barring an injury to Luke Fahey.

Julian Sayin hasn’t played since Oct. 17 — but neither has St. Clair.

Even though the on-paper expectation would’ve favored him to take over for the injured QB1, it’s been Fahey instead, and that has left some fans flummoxed about the former five-star quarterback recruit from Bellefontaine.

At this point, St. Clair’s future may have no choice but to be elsewhere.

Michigan Game QB Plan

Ohio State isn’t going to make a big change before its rivalry game.

With four losses on the season now, the Buckeyes have no shot of making the College Football Playoff. The only opportunity they have left is to beat “That Team Up North.”

They will make sure there is no ‘M’ anywhere on campus all week long, and no Saturday at 12 noon, they’ll try to restore some pride in this season.

But that’s not a spot to change QBs. Fahey, for better or worse, is the guy head coach Ryan Day has trusted. That will remain the case against the Wolverines.

What About a Bowl Game?

Maybe in a different era of college football, St. Clair would get the chance to play some quarterback in a bowl game.

And if he surprises and sticks around rather than transferring, that could still happen.

But in the transfer portal era, players have to share their intentions as early as possible so they can drum up the best market for their services.

That means that St. Clair almost certainly would make it clear at some point after the Michigan game that he’s going to transfer, rather than waiting for after a bowl game.

Maybe St. Clair doesn’t want to leave. Maybe Ohio State wants to keep him around. Maybe this season will be an odd footnote when looking back in years ahead.

But if St. Clair is going to transfer, he likely only has one more game in his Ohio State uniform — and more likely than not, it’ll be spent on the sideline.