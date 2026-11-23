Ohio State started the season ranked No. 1 with national championship expectations.

With one regular-season game left, the Buckeyes are 7-4 and their College Football Playoff hopes are gone.

The final blow came on Saturday in a 31-28 loss at Nebraska. The Cornhuskers came in having lost 31 straight games against AP Top 25 opponents.

It was Ohio State’s third loss in four games. And one of the program’s most famous former players didn’t hold back about with his frustration.

Michael Thomas Calls Out Ryan Day

Former Ohio State wide receiver Michael Thomas, who won a national championship under Urban Meyer, took his frustration with head coach Ryan Day to X after the loss.

“I’m very curious how Ryan Day runs the practices at the Woody Hayes Center because going off what we see on Saturday that s*** soft asf,” Thomas posted on X.

That wasn’t his first shot of the day either. With the Buckeyes trailing 21-7 before halftime, Thomas had already written them off.

“Unfortunately my Buckeyes don’t have the you know what’s to come back,” Thomas posted.

He was right. Ohio State rallied to tie the game. But Nebraska answered, and the Buckeyes’ last touchdown with just under four minutes left wasn’t enough.

It’s hard to argue with the “soft” label either. Nebraska outrushed Ohio State 176-76 and kept converting third downs. Ohio State’s defense has now allowed 30-plus points in three of its last four games.

Day admitted afterward that changes are coming, though he didn’t say what they’d be.

“When you watch a game like this, you’ve got a lot of things that have to change,” Day said after the game. “And I’m not gonna jump to anything right now, but because we have a game we’ve got to play in another week. And so, like always, we have to evaluate what’s going on, and we’ll do that.”

Michael Thomas Isn’t the Only Former Buckeye Fed Up

Thomas had plenty of company among his angsty Ohio State alumni.

“It’s becoming a heart issue,” wrote former Ohio State defensive lineman Jay Richardson.

Former Buckeyes linebacker Joshua Perry, now an analyst on NBC Sports’ “B1G College Countdown,” called the team “brutal to watch, besides Jeremiah” and “just a disaster to watch.”

He’s not wrong about Jeremiah Smith. The junior wide receiver had six catches for 165 yards and two touchdowns. His 17 touchdown catches this season tie Terry Glenn’s Ohio State single-season record.

The rest of the season has been a mess. Ohio State lost 24-23 at Texas, 30-18 at USC, and 41-28 at home to Oregon after leading 14-0. It also lost starting quarterback Julian Sayin to an injury in October, and Luke Fahey has started since.

Ohio State already fired special teams coordinator Robby Discher after the Oregon loss, and more changes could be coming.

Day still has a national championship from two seasons ago on his résumé. But that’s not stopping the criticism, and Ohio State fans will be fuming if the Buckeyes come up short against Michigan next week.