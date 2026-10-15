Boise State Set to Immortalize Program Legend Kellen Moore

Now regarded as one of the top non Power Four programs in the country, Boise State was once an afterthought who shocked the college football world by upsetting Oklahoma in a Fiesta Bowl almost 20 years ago.

Boise State Will Reveal a Statue in Honor of Kellen Moore

And as they continue to honor their best teams and players from that golden era, the Broncos have decided to unveil a statue immortalizing a star player who took over the reigns the following season after that historic win. As announced by the program on Wednesday, Boise State will reveal an 11-foot statue in the likeness of former Broncos quarterback Kellen Moore ahead of their Oct. 31st game against Texas State.

And even though Moore just missed out on being part of the Fiesta Bowl championship team, he’s still widely regarded as one of the greatest players in school history. A four-year starter from 2008-11 – he was a redshirt during the 2007 season – Moore suffered only three losses throughout his entire tenure under center.

Moore is Widely Regarded as the Greatest Player in Program History

He went 50-3 as the starter, highlighted by multiple undefeated regular seasons and completing the 2014 campaign with a clean 14-0 mark. Moore then capped off that season by capturing a Fiesta Bowl title of his own by leading Boise State to a win over then No. 4 TCU.

Moore was named the Western Athletic Conference Player of the Year twice (2009, 2010) and the Mountain West Conference’s Offensive Player of the Year in 2011. He completed a staggering 69.8% of his passes and threw for 14,667 passing yards with 142 touchdowns and just 28 interceptions in 53 games and 52 starts. His single-season high in passing yards was 3,845 from 2010 and 43 for touchdown passes from 2011.

Moore Currently Serves as the Head Coach of the New Orleans Saints

But despite his college success and legacy, Moore, now 38, went undrafted in 2012. He only experienced a short playing career as a backup from 2012-17 with the Dallas Cowboys and Detroit Lions before transitioning to the coaching ranks in 2018. He’s spent time serving as a coach with the Cowboys, Los Angeles Chargers and a season as offensive coordinator with the Philadelphia Eagles before being named the head coach of the New Orleans Saints in Feb, 2025.