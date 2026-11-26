No Thanksgiving Day would be complete without a full schedule of football games. There are both NFL and college football games on TV throughout the Thanksgiving holiday.

As is the annual tradition, the NFL features a triple-header of action on Thanksgiving. It is one of the more impressive Thanksgiving schedules for the league in recent memory.

Additionally, there is one college football game on Thanksgiving. All eyes are on the “Lone Star State” as Texas Tech hosts TCU at 8 p.m. Eastern on ESPN.

The NFL schedule kicks off at 1 p.m. Eastern as the Detroit Lions take on the Chicago Bears on CBS. Next up, the Dallas Cowboys battle a struggling Philadelphia Eagles team at 4:30 p.m. Eastern on Fox.

Finally, the NFL saved the best for last. The Buffalo Bills host the Kansas City Chiefs at 8:20 p.m. Eastern on NBC.

Here’s the upcoming college football and NFL schedules for both Thanksgiving and Black Friday.

NFL Thanksgiving Day Schedule: What Football Games Are on TV on Thursday, November 26?

Here’s a look at the Thanksgiving Day TV schedule for the NFL. All times listed below are in Eastern.

DATE TEAMS TIME (ET) TV CHANNEL Thursday, Nov. 26 Bears vs. Lions 1 p.m. CBS Thursday, Nov. 26 Eagles vs. Cowboys 4:30 p.m. Fox Thursday, Nov. 26 Chiefs vs. Bills 8:20 p.m. NBC

College Football Thanksgiving Schedule: What Games Are on TV for Thursday, November 26?

There is just one college football game on the Thanksgiving schedule.

DATE TEAMS TIME (ET) TV CHANNEL Thursday, Nov. 27 TCU vs. Texas Tech 8 p.m. ESPN

NFL Schedule for Black Friday: What Games Are on TV on November 27?

Let’s take a look at the NFL schedule for Black Friday on Nov. 27.

DATE TEAMS TIME (ET) TV CHANNEL Friday, Nov. 27 Broncos vs. Steelers 3 p.m. Amazon Prime

College Football Black Friday Schedule: What Games Are on TV on November 27?

Here’s a rundown of the college football games on Friday, Nov. 27. All times listed below are in Eastern.

DATE TEAMS TIME (ET) TV CHANNEL Friday, Nov. 27 Miss. St. vs. Ole Miss 12 p.m. ABC Friday, Nov. 27 Nebraska vs. Iowa 12 p.m. CBS Friday, Nov. 27 Buffalo vs. Akron 12 p.m. CBS Sports Friday, Nov. 27 Toledo vs. Ohio 12 p.m. ESPNU Friday, Nov. 27 Tulsa vs. UTSA 12 p.m. ESPN Friday, Nov. 27 App St. vs. S. Alabama 3 p.m. ESPN+ Friday, Nov. 27 Florida vs. Florida St. 3:30 p.m. ABC Friday, Nov. 27 NDSU vs. San Jose St. 3:30 p.m. CBS Sports Friday, Nov. 27 Temple vs. Memphis 3:30 p.m. ESPN Friday, Nov. 27 Air Force v. N. Mexico 4:30 p.m. The CW Friday, Nov. 27 Texas vs. Texas A&M 7:30 p.m. ABC Friday, Nov. 27 Minnesota vs. Wisc. 7:30 p.m. NBC Friday, Nov. 27 West Virginia vs. Utah 9 p.m. Fox

The Chiefs-Bills Headline the NFL Thanksgiving Schedule as Patrick Mahomes Takes on Josh Allen

Two of the NFL’s best quarterbacks will close out Thanksgiving as Patrick Mahomes and Josh Allen trade punches in Buffalo. Allen broke down his initial thoughts on the latest installment of the Chiefs-Bills rivalry.

“Yeah, I mean, again, it’s the most important one because it’s the next one,” Allen noted during a Nov. 22 press conference. “All the seeding implications, all that, like, that is what it is.

“We’re just trying to find a way to go 1-0 each week and (it) happens to be this Thursday at home against Kansas City, which, again, we know what type of team they are,” Allen continued.

“They’ve been one of the best teams in the league the last ten years, right? So, you got to play your best.”