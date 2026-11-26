Thanksgiving 2026 leftovers will include an influx of visitors for the UCLA Bruins on Saturday. Rival USC is in Pasadena and with it, coach Bob Chesney and the Bruins have a bevy of recruits coming. But Chesney and UCLA will earn a chance to flip an Ohio State commit, plus persuade a longtime Oklahoma target to choose UCLA.

Both recruits are among the massive number of prospects heading to the Rose Bowl.

Who UCLA Could Win Over During USC Showdown

Rivals national recruiting analyst Adam Gorney revealed Thursday morning that the Battle of Los Angeles will feature at least 100 different prospects visiting the City of Roses.

But one visitor will grab the attention of Buckeye fans, per Gorney.

“Ohio State receiver commit Austin Miller from Bellflower will be there,” Gorney shared. “Miller said UCLA has especially stepped it up recently so he’s going to check out the Bruins.”

Miller is an early OSU pledge who represents the 2029 class. But he presents above average size at 6-foot-5, 200-pounds and is already a huge mismatch on the football field for Bellflower High in the Los Angeles region. And he’s not the only one who’ll take in the iconic Pasadena venue on Saturday.

“Teammate Keon’Dre Smith, who is expected to land in the 2029 class as well, is going, too. Smith had an incredible season with 96 catches for 1,764 yards and 16 touchdowns,” Gorney said.

Oklahoma Target Also Expected to Visit

The Oklahoma Sooners have delivered quite the head-turning surge late, rising to No. 17 in the College Football Playoff rankings even with four losses.

OU has prioritized one St. John Bosco talent throughout the recruiting cycle. But Gorney says UCLA could easily close the gap on this talent who’s also visiting.

“Bosco’s DJ Tubbs is expected [to visit] as he leads the powerhouse program with 64 catches for 831 yards and nine scores ahead of Friday’s Division I title game against Corona Centennial. Oklahoma has led in his recruitment. But the Bruins are right there and look to close the gap this weekend,” Gorney said.

So UCLA could shake up the recruiting picture for one of the top local 2028 talents. Let alone one of the fastest rising prospects in the deep Trinity League.

Enthusiasm Shifting for UCLA

UCLA hosting as many as 100 visitors signals the renewed interest for Bruins football. More so for talents who hail from UCLA’s backyard of California.

Miller and Tubbs certainly would become headliners for UCLA’s 2029 and 2028 classes if they chose Westwood as the next home. But UCLA is hosting talents from powerhouse Long Beach Poly too, including 2028 four-star wide receiver Zion Anderson.

UCLA will even host 27-touchdown talent Amarion Taylor, who’s coming from Tulare Western High in the San Joaquin Valley of California. Taylor is another high priority 2028 target for Chesney and company.

UCLA jumping to 10-1 overall has grabbed the nation’s attention, plus locally. Now the Bruins control their own destiny ahead of conference championship weekend for Dec. 4-5. A victory over USC places the Bruins in the Big Ten Conference title game, while also boosting their College Football Playoff chances.