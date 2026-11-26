CJ Bailey could be heading toward an odd juncture in his college football career.

The talented North Carolina State quarterback is one of the most naturally gifted QBs in the country, but his new head coach’s son is about to be competing for that job in Raleigh.

North Carolina State hired Philip Rivers as its new head coach. Rivers was a legend for the Wolfpack.

And his son, Gunner, is a four-star recruit who is a senior in high school. It’ll be the first fall in college football for both Rivers men at NC State at the same time.

Does Bailey want to be a part of that picture? It’s something he’ll have to decide upon at some point.

With this being the last week of the regular season, Bailey’s transfer decision could be here sooner rather than later.

CJ Bailey Transfer Update

The Athletic’s Antonio Morales took a deep look at the transfer QB class in a new article published on Wednesday.

And while it’s not clear yet whether Bailey will transfer, Morales sees the potential.

“Bailey is a talented but flawed quarterback,” Morales writes. “He was supposed to be a foundational piece for the Wolfpack, but has never quite put it all together. Will he return to play for new coach Philip Rivers? Rivers’ son Gunner is a four-star QB set to sign with NC State next month.”

This is actually the second time this month Morales was part of a blurb about Bailey. He and a couple of his colleagues previously wrote this:

Coaching changes typically create a lot of roster movement, and with Philip Rivers assuming the reins after Dave Doeren’s firing, it’ll be interesting to see how he handles the quarterback situation. Bailey, who was 17th in our preseason ranking, has played below the high ceiling opposing coaches and scouts projected for him. He’s 4-6 as NC State’s starter this season and ranks 48th nationally in passing efficiency. But there would still be teams willing to bet on his upside. It’s hard to find another 6-foot-6 quarterback as physically gifted with so much experience in a Power 4 conference. Bailey turned down portal interest to stay in Raleigh for this season. Now Rivers has to figure out what it’ll cost to keep Bailey, if that’s his intention. He also has his son, four-star 2027 recruit and NC State commit Gunner Rivers, on the way.

Given that Bailey previously had transfer portal interest, it’s hard to see him sticking around longer if he doesn’t get a great reason to stay.

Philip Rivers Plan

Rivers’ plan isn’t necessarily known, but it’d actually make sense for him to try to get Bailey to stay.

True freshmen QBs haven’t had a ton of success at big schools in recent years. The chance to have Bailey for another season and have Gunner learn from him would be a big opportunity for all involved.

That may not be in the cards, but if Rivers can make a move to convince Bailey to stay in Raleigh, it could be good for all parties.