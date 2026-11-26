The Michigan Wolverines have a clearer picture at quarterback ahead of their trip to Ohio State.

Bryce Underwood is expected to be available for the rivalry game, ESPN’s Pete Thamel reported Nov. 26. The sophomore had been limited in practice earlier in the week because of a hamstring injury.

He’s now in line to start, barring a setback, according to Thamel. That gives Michigan an encouraging update after Underwood appeared on its initial availability report as questionable.

The Wolverines visit the Buckeyes at noon ET Nov. 28 on Fox, according to Michigan’s game preview. Underwood would make his second consecutive start after reclaiming the job and helping Michigan upset UCLA.

Michigan Gets Clarity on Bryce Underwood’s Injury

The uncertainty followed coach Kyle Whittingham’s endorsement of Underwood earlier in the week.

“Bryce is the guy, and Tommy [Carr] is Number 2,” Whittingham said Monday, according to the Detroit Free Press (via Yahoo Sports).

Whittingham included a caveat about an unforeseen injury in practice. A subsequent report about Underwood’s lower-body injury raised questions about whether the quarterback could follow through on that plan.

Thamel’s update points toward Underwood keeping the assignment. The lingering condition is whether he avoids a setback before kickoff.

Availability also leaves a separate question for Saturday. How effectively Underwood can operate while managing the hamstring issue?

Underwood enters the finale with 1,077 passing yards, six touchdowns and six interceptions, completing 54.5% of his attempts, according to the Free Press. He has also rushed for 230 yards and two scores.

Those numbers reflect a season in which Michigan has searched for consistency at the position. Carr replaced Underwood during the Penn State game, and the two quarterbacks later shared snaps against Oregon.

Underwood Builds Toward Ohio State After UCLA Win

Underwood returned to the starting lineup Nov. 21 and delivered the decisive throw in Michigan’s 18-16 triple-overtime victory over then-No. 4 UCLA.

He found tight end Jalen Hoffman for the winning two-point conversion. The result lifted Michigan to 6-5 and secured bowl eligibility, according to the school’s postgame notes.

His passing line still showed room for improvement. Underwood completed 11 of 24 attempts for 127 yards and a touchdown without an interception. UCLA sacked him four times, according to Michigan’s official box score.

The Wolverines also received 104 rushing yards on 26 carries from freshman Savion Hiter. It was his second straight 100-yard performance after he gained 107 at Oregon.

That support could matter again in Columbus. Michigan’s weekly game notes point out that the team winning the rushing battle has won each of the rivalry’s past 24 matchups.

The Wolverines have won their past two visits to Ohio Stadium, in 2022 and 2024. Underwood, though, seeks a better personal result after completing 8 of 18 passes for 63 yards and an interception in last season’s 27-9 loss to the Buckeyes.

Thursday’s report puts him on course for that opportunity.