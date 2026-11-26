Ohio State has lost its hold on the nation’s top football recruit with signing day approaching.

Five-Star Plus+ edge rusher David “DJ” Jacobs has decommitted from the Buckeyes, Hayes Fawcett reported for Rivals on Nov. 26. The Blessed Trinity Catholic standout from Roswell, Georgia, had pledged to Ohio State nearly a year ago.

Jacobs ranks No. 1 nationally in the 2027 class in the Rivals Industry Ranking, which combines the major recruiting services. His departure reopens the chase for a defender who had been a centerpiece of the Buckeyes’ class.

Ohio State Loses Elite Pass Rusher Ahead of Signing Day

Jacobs committed to Ohio State on Dec. 29, 2025. At the time, he pointed to his relationships with head coach Ryan Day and defensive line coach Larry Johnson.

“Coach Day, Coach Johnson, man, they just treated me like family,” Jacobs told 247Sports during his announcement, per Eleven Warriors’ coverage of his commitment.

The Buckeyes had won a recruitment that included interest from several major programs.

Georgia offered a family connection: Jacobs’ father played defensive line for the Bulldogs, and former Georgia coach Mark Richt is his godfather.

His production explains why those schools pursued him.

Jacobs recorded 102 tackles, 24 tackles for loss and 16 sacks as a junior, according to his Rivals profile. That followed a sophomore season with 112 tackles, 35 tackles for loss and 12 sacks.

His MaxPreps page lists 95 tackles, 12 sacks, an interception and three caused fumbles for the 2026 season. Those totals reflect the games entered on the site.

Tennessee Visit Adds Intrigue to DJ Jacobs’ Recruitment

Tennessee had a recent chance to make its case in person.

Jacobs attended the Volunteers’ game against LSU last weekend, Volquest’s Matt Ray reported following the decommitment. He praised the atmosphere and spoke warmly about defensive line coach Rodney Garner.

“They’re like family because of Coach G and everybody. It’s great. I love him. He calls my pops,” Jacobs told Volquest.

Those comments give Tennessee a clear relationship to build on as the recruitment enters its next stage. They also echo the family atmosphere Jacobs cited when he originally chose Ohio State.

There had been public signs that his pledge wasn’t set in stone. In a Nov. 24 recruiting update, Rivals’ Chad Simmons described multiple programs as serious threats to the Buckeyes, with relationships, family connections and location among the factors in play.

Thursday’s development turns that uncertainty into an open recruitment.

Ohio State has the task of trying to regain Jacobs’ commitment while competing programs have a chance to snag his signature.