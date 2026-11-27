Kirk Herbstreit has been the face of ESPN’s college football coverage for three decades. Whether that continues past this season is now a fair question.

Herbstreit’s ESPN contract runs out after the current college football season. On Wednesday, Front Office Sports’ Ryan Glasspiegel reported that Herbstreit and the network were closing in on a long-term deal.

However, ESPN wasn’t ready to commit to that just yet. The network quickly pushed back on the report, and its timeline for a decision is clear: it’s waiting until the season is over.

ESPN Shoots Down Report on Kirk Herbstreit Contract

It’s not often a network publicly shuts down a report that it’s about to keep its biggest college football star. But that’s exactly what ESPN did.

“We’re not close to an agreement,” an ESPN spokesperson told Front Office Sports. “We have communicated to Kirk’s team that we are prepared to engage more directly after the college football season, and we’re hopeful we can get something done at that time.”

So the door is far from closed. ESPN still wants Herbstreit back. It just isn’t negotiating in earnest until his season is over.

Herbstreit has been a fixture on ESPN’s “College GameDay” since 1996. He’s also been ESPN and ABC’s lead college football color commentator since 2006, calling the network’s biggest game every Saturday and the College Football Playoff national championship alongside Chris Fowler.

That matters for ESPN, which holds College Football Playoff rights through 2032.

According to Front Office Sports, a new deal would show that Herbstreit is still a top priority for ESPN’s brass. That’s no small thing either, with Disney CEO Josh D’Amaro reportedly ordering cost cuts of up to 20%.

Herbstreit didn’t immediately respond to FOS’ request for comment.

Kirk Herbstreit’s Amazon Deal Comes With a Catch

ESPN isn’t the only network paying Herbstreit.

The 57-year-old has called “Thursday Night Football” alongside Al Michaels on Amazon Prime Video since 2022. In September, he signed an extension with Prime Video, according to The Athletic’s Andrew Marchand. The deal reportedly runs for multiple seasons and pays him eight figures a year. But there’s a catch.

“The terms give Amazon flexibility to move on if one of its top targets, like Los Angeles Rams coach Sean McVay, becomes available,” Marchand reported.

Amazon has wanted McVay for years. It was reportedly prepared to pay him $20 million a year to be its top analyst before he signed a new deal to stay with the Rams.

That leaves Herbstreit with security on Saturdays (if ESPN gets a deal done) and a possible expiration date on Thursdays (if McVay ever leaves the sideline).

For now, Herbstreit has the rest of the regular season, conference championship weekend, and the College Football Playoff to call before he sits down at the table with the ESPN brass.