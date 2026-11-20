The massive, impressive Bowling Green State University marching band won’t be in Toledo on Friday night.

The Falcons’ football team will be there on the gridiron at the Glass Bowl for their rivalry clash with the Rockets. They just won’t have the band along with them.

It’s a major decision and one that has multiple tendrils to the explanation, but really, it’s just a bummer.

There’s something about college football and bands — particularly at the lower-profile schools that exist in the Mid-American Conference — that has a purity and a sentimentality to it.

Even in the midst of all that is changing in college football, the bands bring us all back to a simpler time, when the sport and the pageantry took center stage.

That won’t be the case for the Falcons’ marching band on Friday night, though.

Why Bowling Green Band Isn’t At Toledo Game

The official reason that the Bowling Green band won’t be at Toledo on Friday night is that they’re saving money.

The plan is for the Falcon Marching Band to perform in the 2027 Rose Parade in Pasadena, California, a prestigious opportunity. And with 600 members in the BGSU marching band, it’s certainly costly.

That’s the explanation that has been offered by marching and athletics band director Jon Waters, via the Toledo Blade.

BGSU-Toledo Band Controversy

There is a history here, though, that could explain some of this, as well.

In 2024, Bowling Green’s band did make the trip to Toledo. Their halftime performance was cut, though.

Toledo had Hall of Fame inductions taking place, as well as the performance of the Rockets’ band, and so they stopped BGSU from taking the field.

That made a lot of people mad. The band portion of proceedings always has a sort of homeostatic balance to it.

Once that was broken the last time BGSU played at the Glass Bowl, it changed the relationship between Bowling Green’s band and this rivalry.

That won’t get said out loud as the reason that the Falcon Marching Band isn’t in Toledo on Friday night. It’s a part of the story, though.