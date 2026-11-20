The 2026 campaign has been a bounce-back year for the Baylor Bears, as they have made themselves bowl-eligible this season after posting a middling 5-7 record last season. While the path to success hasn’t necessarily been straightforward, as evidenced by the team’s recent decision to fire head coach Dave Aranda, Baylor has proven throughout the year that it can go toe-to-toe with whoever its opponent is.

That is due in large part to the play of quarterback DJ Lagway, who is enjoying a breakout campaign with the Bears after spending the past two years with the Florida Gators. In an exclusive interview with Heavy on College Football, Lagway opened up on his first season with Baylor, while also discussing his work with Venmo off the field.

DJ Lagway Sheds Light on Transition to Baylor

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A five-star recruit out of high school, Lagway was a highly touted prospect at Florida, but he never truly found his footing with the Gators. A fresh start was needed, and that led him to Baylor, with Lagway revealing that the transition has largely been smooth sailing. “It’s been great, being closer to home, closer to family,” Lagway told Heavy on College Football. “My dad went here. He played football here, so Baylor has always had a special place in my heart.”

After flashing his potential with Florida, Lagway has started to put all of the pieces of the puzzle together with Baylor. Through eight games, Lagway has completed 166 of his 307 pass attempts for 2,059 yards, 16 touchdowns, and five interceptions, while also rushing for 203 yards and two more scores on 61 carries. Clearly, a lot has gone right for Lagway this season, and he credits his connection with his teammates as the biggest reason he’s been able to elevate his game.

“I would say just my connection with my teammates, being able to go out there and bond with those guys and make good plays with those guys,” Lagway revealed when asked about the key to his standout campaign. “I feel like I’m willing to die for them out on the field, and vice versa. So we’re having that great chemistry and a great bond.”

Baylor is in the middle of a brutal three-game stretch to finish their regular season action that will see them play a ranked opponent in each matchup. Next up on the docket for the Bears is the No. 12-ranked Texas Tech Red Raiders, who figure to provide Lagway and his teammates with a big challenge. After losing to the BYU Cougars last weekend, Lagway made it clear that he believes if Baylor can play its brand of football, it can get back on track with an upset victory.

“I’d say just playing our brand of football,” Lagway shared when asked what Baylor will have to do in order to beat Texas Tech. “We’ve got a great team. We’ve just got to play complementary football, and that’s the biggest thing for us: just playing complementary football and going out there playing for each other.”

DJ Lagway Discusses New Partnership With Venmo

Getty WACO, TEXAS – OCTOBER 17: DJ Lagway #2 of the Baylor Bears scrambles during the second quarter against the TCU Horned Frogs at McLane Stadium on October 17, 2026 in Waco, Texas. (Photo by Zach Del Bello/Getty Images)

Off the field, Lagway has been keeping himself busy by teaming up with Venmo as part of their NIL campaign. With the world of NIL still expanding, Lagway has been navigating different opportunities for himself in this field, but when the chance to work with Venmo came across his desk, he revealed there was one big thing that helped convince him to team up with the popular cash app.

“I would say the Money Moves program, just the way they allow student-athletes to use their NIL to be able to do things for their community,” Lagway said. “It means a lot to me, and partnering with Venmo has been such a blessing. Being here at Baylor and being with Venmo, it’s like a full-circle moment, because I use Venmo on my day-to-day and things like that, so it’s great.”

As noted by Lagway, Venmo’s Money Moves initiative is the big piece of the company’s NIL campaign, as it encourages the student-athletes it works with to find ways to give back to the community off the field. For Lagway, that involves working with his DJ Lagway Foundation and Food for Families to give back to families in the local Waco, TX area ahead of the holiday season. When speaking to Lagway, it’s clear that this sort of initiative resonated with him deeply.

“It’s huge,” Lagway admitted. “Being able to use my resources and use my platform to be able to give back to my community. And thanks to Venmo for allowing me, with the Money Moves program, to help me do that. And that’s what it’s all about. I feel like as student-athletes being able to use our platform to be able to do greater good in the community- that’s what I’m so excited for. And it’s been great.”

Lagway is hosting his Money Moves event on Friday ahead of his big game vs. Texas Tech, as his foundation will be providing volunteer work and support to the Food for Families team ahead of what figures to be a very busy Thanksgiving week. As for his on-field work, Lagway will be back in action against the Red Raiders at 3:30 p.m. ET on Saturday.