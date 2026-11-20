In the midst of a disappointing season for the team, the University of Michigan football program now has to deal with a very troubling situation surrounding one of its key players.

Sophomore wide receiver Andrew Marsh is facing a misdemeanor charge of indecent exposure, as first reported by ESPN on Thursday. The charge stems from a February incident involving a food service driver.

Michigan WR Andrew Marsh is Facing a Misdemeanor Charge

While not formally named in the complaint, Marsh is set t be arraign, according to court record obtained by ESPN. The incident was also detailed in a subsequent news release by the Pittsfield Township Police Department.

And per the release, a man exposed his genitals when the female food driver left the residence after completing the delivery.

“The complainant left the residence and subsequently received a message from the customer stating that she was attractive and asking if she would return to the address,” read release. “Officers made contact with the resident, an 18-year-old male from Pittsfield Township, and confirmed he was the individual who received the delivery and was identified as the suspect.”

Michigan Released a Statement About the Incident

Michigan’s statement about the incident reads as follows: “We were just made aware of an incident involving Andrew Marsh. We will continue to monitor the situation as more information becomes available, but we are unable to comment further due to the ongoing case.”

Marsh’s arraignment is scheduled for Dec. 2. He has 48 receptions for 459 yards and one touchdown so far in 2026 after breaking out by catching 45 passes for 651 yards with four scores as a freshman in 2025.