The Mississippi State Bulldogs’ roster this season featured a number of talented players who it wouldn’t have been shocking to see enter the transfer portal to look for a new roster for 2027.

Kamario Taylor, though, started the trend to do the opposite, announcing earlier this month that he isn’t going anywhere.

And in an exciting development for Mississippi State this week, running back Fluff Bothwell followed suit.

Fluff Bothwell Transfer Decision

Bothwell has decided he isn’t transferring. He’s signed on to return to Mississippi State next season.

He posted a video on social media that he captioned, “All in. Starkville Vs. Everybody.”

Bothwell, whose first name is Da’Marion, isn’t going anywhere.

Shortly after he posted that video, Mississippi State shared a statement from Bothwell confirming the news.

“I also came to grow as a player and as a man, and to represent the maroon and white like all the greats before us,” Bothwell said. “That’s why, every day, I’m going to keep fighting for Mississippi State alongside my coaches and teammates to make the entire Bulldog Family proud. Thanks to Coach Lebby and Coach Tucker for believing in me! I’m ALL IN on this program. We’re focused on these last two games, then going straight to work on a big 2027. Hail State!”

Bringing Bothwell back in addition to Taylor is the kind of momentum-building outcome that can boost Mississippi State’s entire plan for the offseason ahead. With cornerstones like that, the Bulldogs have a lot to draw in more talent.

Fluff Bothwell Stats

Bothwell has been great this season for the Bulldogs.

He has run 134 times for 649 yards and three touchdowns while adding 157 yards on 20 catches with an additional TD.

He first arrived in Mississippi State before the 2025 season, and Bothwell has grown into one of the offense’s main pieces.

The offense in Starkville is also set to get back wide receiver Zion Ragins next season after he too decided this week that he wants to return to Mississippi State.

The Bulldogs aren’t holding back, and they’ll have a great offensive core in 2027.