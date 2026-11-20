The Ohio State Buckeyes still haven’t given Tavien St. Clair a chance at quarterback after Julian Sayin’s injury.

Luke Fahey, the three-star true freshman, will start again on Saturday against Nebraska. St. Clair, the five-star second-year QB from Bellefontaine, will remain on the sideline.

It’s a situation that isn’t a surprise at this point, but it continues to raise questions. And more than anything now, the questions revolve around St. Clair’s future.

If he hasn’t impressed Ohio State’s staff enough to play in this scenario, when will he ever play?

Plenty have speculated that a transfer is looming, and one former Ohio State star has offered a specific warning.

Tavien St. Clair Transfer Warning

Former Ohio State running back Daniel “Boom” Herron isn’t shy about sharing his thoughts on social media, and he finally weighed in on St. Clair this week.

This is what Herron wrote on X:

“I haven’t really talked about this much, but I’m genuinely curious. I rock with Coach Day, but what’s the disconnect with St. Clair? Why hasn’t he been able to get on the field? I’d hate to see this turn into another situation where he transfers somewhere else and balls out. Cough cough Lincoln Kienholz.”

A lot of what Herron says overlaps with what the OSU fanbase is thinking.

The Lincoln Kienholz reference is interesting. Kienholz left in the offseason for Louisville and has been a good starter for the Cardinals.

The main difference with Kienholz is that he couldn’t have possibly expected to start at Ohio State in 2026 because Julian Sayin had broken out. But in a sense, that’s what has happened to St. Clair — in a spot where he might’ve hoped for there to be a competition, before any break out or job was seized, he didn’t win the gig. Earlier in Kienholz’s career, he also didn’t win the gig.

Now, Kienholz is in Louisville, and maybe St. Clair is next to go.

Tavien St. Clair Landing Spots

One of the biggest mysteries will be where St. Clair ends up.

At least with Kienholz, he got on the field some and had legitimate game film. If St. Clair plays down the stretch, he won’t have that.

Teams will be basing most of their evaluations on what St. Clair did as a high school recruit, as well as the intel they can gather from Columbus.

There are a wide variety of outcomes for where St. Clair ends up if he decides to leave Ohio State. And Herron is simply warning the program that St. Clair might still turn into a good player in a different uniform.