Cal quarterback Jaron-Keawe Sagapolutele had already been floated as a transfer candidate before Saturday.

After his bizarre usage in a loss to rival Stanford, JKS seems more likely than ever to find his first path out of town once this season is over.

Sagapolutele hasn’t said any such thing yet, but it’s hard to watch this situation unfold and imagine he’s going to be back in Berkley next year.

The Cardinal routed the Golden Bears on Saturday night, 44-28. Sagapolutele was used in a variety of ways that left everyone a little bit confused.

Cal’s Jaron-Keawe Sagapolutele Decision

Cal started to use the Wildcat formation in the first half, with JKS remaining in the game, calling plays in the huddle and then splitting out wide.

The Golden Bears also started to plug in third-string quarterback Dominic Ingrassia for those sets, too, with Sagapolutele coming off the field entirely.

It was a bizarre sequence, and Cal head coach Tosh Lupoi was actually asked about it during a mid-broadcast interview, saying simply, “We’re just doing everything we can to win the game.”

In an odd season across the board for Cal, this felt like some of the oddest stuff yet.

The Athletic’s David Ubben wrote this on X: “Cal’s season is on the short list of weirdest in memory. The handling of JKS has been more confusing by the week.”

Sagapolutele had been so good as a true freshman last fall, but none of that has carried over to this season.

The Golden Bears are 3-8 after their loss to Stanford. They’ve got just one game left, and it could be Sagapolutele’s last in town.

JKS Stats

Cal did have Sagapolutele play quarterback most of the game against Stanford, and he completed 14-of-21 passes for 127 yards and a touchdown.

But Cal also had backup QB Jackson Brousseau throw seven passes, completing six for 62 yards and a score.

And the aforementioned third-stringer Ingrassia even got two passes, completing both for 15 yards.

At this point, it appears Cal is throwing darts at a wall with no board. And it probably spells the end for Sagapolutele at the conclusion of this season.