Steve Angeli is injured.

That’s a refrain the Syracuse Orange have learned all too well with their starting quarterback. His last two seasons have been hampered with pain, and the latest came on Saturday in a loss at Boston College.

Angeli’s latest injury calls into question what his future at Syracuse might look like, too.

Steve Angeli Future

Angeli could’ve been a transfer candidate if he closed the season strong.

Instead, he ended Saturday with his right arm in a sling, so his future is entirely uncertain.

What’s pretty clear is that it’ll be hard for SU to count on Angeli as its QB1 heading into next season.

Angeli started 2025 great before getting hurt at Clemson and missing the rest of the year. This season, Angeli has had multiple injuries that have caused missed time as Syracuse has played four quarterbacks for more time than you’d want.

He may have a much tougher time transferring if this injury doesn’t allow Angeli to come back the rest of the season.

But how can Syracuse place its eggs in Angeli’s basket for a third season after he hasn’t finished either of his first two at SU healthy?

It’s not a talent situation, but head coach Fran Brown needs to find a way to turn his tenure around before it’s too late. He says all the right things about Angeli and seems to genuinely appreciate him, but that can only go so far for a guy who’s on the sideline.

Syracuse Bowl Eligibility Trouble

Angeli’s injury also won’t help the one key thing Syracuse was still playing for: bowl eligibility.

The Orange entered Saturday at 5-5, needing just to beat Boston College to get that sixth win that would earn them bowl status.

The loss, though, pushes them to 5-6 with one game left. And that one game is much tougher: Notre Dame.

The Fighting Irish are one of the best teams in the country. Even with Angeli, Syracuse isn’t, and the Orange certainly aren’t all that good without Angeli.

Angeli came from Notre Dame and likely would love a crack at the Fighting Irish. The injury may prevent that, and it may have ended SU’s most probable bowl hopes, too.