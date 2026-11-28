During Saturday’s heated matchup between Clemson and South Carolina, the two programs got into a brawl on the field, prompting benches to clear.

The chaos erupted after Clemson’s Ashton Hampton hit LaNorris Sellers following Sellers’ touchdown.

Consequently, an unsportsmanlike penalty was called for each player. Punches were thrown, and words were exchanged.

Clemson Navigates Tense Clash at Home

Heading into this meeting, it was widely understood that emotions would be running high.

But watching 20-year-old Hampton fly in after Sellers was, of course, far from expected.

Considering the situation, it was only a matter of time before benches cleared.

Both programs are regrouping at halftime, and the score sits at 10-7 with South Carolina leading.

As noted by the Gamecocks’ head coach Shane Beamer, per Mingo Martin of On3’s Gamecock Central, “I wrote a note to myself before the game. Composure.”

Beamer added, “That had been brewing the entire half. If you let stuff go uncalled, it’s going to escalate. We knew coming up here would be a war. I think [the defense] is doing a good job. We got to do better at pressuring the QB.”

Snapshot of Where the Tigers Stand Right Now

Heading into this meeting, Clemson was riding a 7-4 overall record and went 5-3 in conference play.

As for South Carolina — an SEC program — they were 6-5 overall and 4-5 in conference play.

Head coach Dabo Swinney has faced endless criticism this season for the Tigers’ performance, which could prompt the end of the Swinney era. Simply put, his future with Clemson is uncertain.

Tonight’s victory is still up for grabs, but as Beamer noted, the key will be to maintain composure.