Fresh off a 20-10 road upset at Duke, Clemson hosts South Carolina on Saturday, Nov. 28, as a 6.5-point home underdog with longer moneyline odds than the day before.

Kickoff at Memorial Stadium is set for 3 p.m. ET on ESPN2. Clemson (7-4) looks to build on a 222-yard rushing effort in Durham—paced by Jarvis Green’s 84 yards and second-half rushing touchdowns from Trent Pearman and Chris Denson—while Clemson’s defense held the Blue Devils to 98 rushing yards. On the other side, South Carolina (6-5) arrives after a 34-6 loss to No. 1 Georgia in which quarterback LaNorris Sellers threw for 87 yards and took three sacks.

Game Day Odds Breakdown

According to FanDuel on Saturday morning, the point spread and total held steady from Friday while the moneyline shifted toward the visiting Gamecocks. South Carolina has won its last two trips to Death Valley, and a third straight road victory in the series would leave both programs at 7-5 to close out the regular season.

Market Clemson South Carolina Spread +6.5 -6.5 Moneyline +215 (up from +190) -265 (from -235) Over/Under 42.5 42.5

Rivalry Stakes and Trends

The Tigers enter the regular-season finale looking to turn around recent home frustration while leaning on the momentum of a road win as an underdog. Clemson has won straight-up in its last two outings as an underdog, though oddsmakers and bettors alike are factoring in a low-scoring profile with the over/under sitting at 42.5 points and the Tigers’ offense adjusting to quarterback shuffling. For South Carolina, winning on the road in Clemson would cap a rebound stretch in the rivalry series and give the Gamecocks a seventh win before postseason selections.