CLEMSON, S.C. — South Carolina quarterback LaNorris Sellers took over in the final two minutes of the second quarter, sparking an 80-yard touchdown drive that gave the Gamecocks a 10-7 halftime lead over Clemson on Saturday afternoon at Memorial Stadium.

After Clemson held a 7-3 advantage late in the half, South Carolina (6-5) took possession at its own 20-yard line with 1:49 remaining. Sellers immediately ripped off a 44-yard keeper on first down to flip the field, capping the seven-play march with a 13-yard touchdown run with just 24 seconds left before the break.

The late surge erased an early deficit in a physical rivalry matchup that saw offsetting unsportsmanlike conduct penalties assessed to every player on the field following the score. Clemson (7-4), attempting to secure its eighth win of the season and extend a 128-year, 11-day series lead over the Gamecocks, took a knee on one play to run out the clock.

First-Half Trends: Ground Attack vs. Aerial Efficiency

Despite trailing on the scoreboard, Clemson outgained South Carolina 190-175 in total offense and held a 16:24 to 13:36 edge in time of possession through two quarters.

Sellers Carries the Gamecocks: Operating without projected first-round pick Dylan Stewart on defense, South Carolina leaned heavily on Sellers’ dual-threat ability. He finished the half 9-of-11 passing for 62 yards while rushing 11 times for 87 yards (7.9 yards per carry) and a score. Mazeo Bennett Jr. led the Gamecocks’ receivers with four catches for 33 yards.

Clemson’s Shuffled Offense Finds Rhythm: Turning to quarterback Trent Pearman and playing without wide receiver T.J. Moore, the Tigers found early success through the air. Pearman completed 9 of 13 passes for 112 yards, highlighted by a 90-yard scoring drive spanning the first and second quarters. After completions to Christian Bentancur (9 yards), Gordon Sellars III (10 yards), and Clark Sanderson (26 yards), Pearman connected with tight end O. Patt-Henry for a 12-yard touchdown pass.

Red Zone Stalls: Clemson left points on the board early when Hauser pushed a 43-yard field goal wide left in the first quarter, and another promising drive to the South Carolina 30 stalled after a 1-yard sack and a 15-yard personal foul forced a punt. Meanwhile, Clemson’s defense bent but held on South Carolina’s first scoring drive, allowing a field goal after Ashton Hampton’s sack and London Merritt’s hurry halted the Gamecocks at the 12-yard line.

Second-Half Adjustments to Watch