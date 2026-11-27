Clemson enters Saturday’s rivalry matchup against South Carolina as a 5.5-point home underdog at Memorial Stadium, and most national analysts are leaning toward the Gamecocks.

The Tigers (7-4, 5-3 ACC) and Gamecocks (6-5, 4-5 SEC) kick off at 3 p.m. ET on ESPN2, with ESPN Analytics giving South Carolina a 55.6% chance to win. Despite Clemson’s home-field advantage, skepticism surrounds the Tigers’ offense and broader season arc.

“I’m not sure which one of these fan bases is all that happy entering this one,” CBS Sports’ Chris Hummer wrote, picking South Carolina to win 20-17. “The Gamecocks have stalled down the stretch. Clemson is as far removed from the national title picture as it has been in 15 years. This is a game South Carolina should win.

“The Gamecocks are better. Better QB. Better offensive weapons. Comparable defense. But this is also exactly the type of game Clemson gets up for. Expect this to be close throughout with a few turnovers — both teams are 90th or worse in total turnovers this year — but LaNorris Sellers makes enough plays late to make the difference.”

Trenches, Quarterbacks and High Stakes

Other outlets also side with South Carolina. CBS Sports’ Brad Crawford projected a 20-13 Gamecocks win, while Bleacher Report picked South Carolina 23-16. At College Football News, 10 of 14 experts selected South Carolina, leaving four with Clemson.

“Prepare for lots of punts, mistakes, penalties and ugly football in this installment of the Palmetto Bowl,” Crawford wrote. “What has happened to the Gamecocks since pushing to No. 17 in the CFP rankings after four straight wins?

“Injury concerns with LaNorris Sellers led to a no-show at Arkansas, and South Carolina failed to hang with top-ranked Georgia after intermission over the weekend. This one’s going to be close, but Shane Beamer wins his third straight at Tiger Stadium and secures another season in Columbia with a victory over Dabo Swinney.”

On the Andy & Ari On3 podcast, Ari Wasserman picked South Carolina minus-4.5, and Andy Staples also backed the Gamecocks to cover, pointing to defensive matchups and Clemson’s quarterback situation.

“There’s a reason Clemson’s an underdog in this game,” Staples said. “Can this offense move the ball against South Carolina’s defense? When Dylan Stewart is chasing Trent Pearman, it’s a little bit different than Duke’s edge rushers chasing Trent Pearman.”

“I don’t think they’ll score much at all,” Wasserman said. “I mean, it’s like the overcorrections. Like, oh, Clemson’s bad, not, Clemson’s not very good. And this is an issue that’s gonna have to be solved in the offseason. This isn’t just a swift press conference and defend Dabo and all those different storylines. It was cool to talk about on Friday night when it happened, but did that change who Clemson is fundamentally as a program and team? No. … I’m taking South Carolina, -4.5.”

Staples added that South Carolina’s offense and defensive front give the Gamecocks the edge, while noting the stakes for Clemson’s offseason outlook.

“[South Carolina’s] gotta win this game,” Staples said. “And if LaNorris Sellers is playing, that neutralizes the talent edge that Clemson’s defense might have. Because Clemson does have, again, a really good defense. …

“I’m fascinated with Clemson. Not really what happens in this game. I think we kinda know how this is gonna go. And look, if they win, that’s great too. If Clemson wins, if they figure out a way to squeeze more out of what they have, then that just helps Dabo’s case as he goes into what I think is gonna be a pretty contentious couple days, as they figure out what next year’s gonna look like. So, he needs this one too. I will take South Carolina to cover though. I just think with the talent they have on defense and LaNorris Sellers playing on their offense, I think they have the better team.”