Clemson is missing wide receiver T.J. Moore and cornerback Misun Kelley while eyeing potential returns for several key starters ahead of Saturday’s rivalry matchup against South Carolina at Memorial Stadium.

Kickoff is set for 3 p.m. ET on ESPN2. Clemson listed Moore and Kelley as expected out on its pregame availability report after Moore exited midgame last week at Duke.

Potential Returns for Clemson’s Lineup

Several starters who sat out the win in Durham were not listed as out on the pregame report, opening the door for notable boosts on both sides of the ball:

Tyler Brown (WR): Out since suffering an ankle injury following the Oct. 31 game at Florida State, Brown was dressed out and warming up prior to kickoff.

Elliot Washington II (CB): First listed with an upper-body issue last week before being ruled out at Duke, Washington is in line to return to the secondary.

Jeremiah Alexander (LB): Missed the Duke game, though head coach Dabo Swinney gave him an optimistic outlook earlier this week.

Easton Ware (RG): Hurt midgame against Georgia Tech and sidelined at Duke, with Swinney earlier expressing uncertainty about his availability.

On the visiting sideline, South Carolina wide receiver Nyck Harbor was ruled out pregame. Harbor enters the rivalry finale with 25 catches for 418 yards and three touchdowns this season, after posting six receptions for 115 yards and a score against Clemson a year ago.