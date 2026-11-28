Four of five pickers on ESPN’s College GameDay sided with South Carolina on Saturday morning ahead of the Palmetto State rivalry showdown against Clemson at Memorial Stadium.
Clemson (7-4) and South Carolina (6-5) kick off at 3 p.m. ET on ESPN2, with the Gamecocks listed as a 6.5-point road favorite and aiming for a third rivalry victory in their last three trips to Death Valley.
How the ‘College GameDay’ Panel Voted
Broadcasting from Winston-Salem on site for Wake Forest and Duke, the College GameDay crew weighed in on Clemson’s regular-season finale with heavy support for the Gamecocks and just one holdout for the Tigers.
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Desmond Howard: South Carolina
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Nick Saban: South Carolina
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Chris Paul (celebrity guest picker): South Carolina
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Pat McAfee: South Carolina
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Kirk Herbstreit: Clemson
With most of the desk rolling with South Carolina as a 6.5-point favorite, Herbstreit stood alone in backing Clemson to close out the regular season on top in front of the home crowd.
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