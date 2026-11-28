Four of five pickers on ESPN’s College GameDay sided with South Carolina on Saturday morning ahead of the Palmetto State rivalry showdown against Clemson at Memorial Stadium.

Clemson (7-4) and South Carolina (6-5) kick off at 3 p.m. ET on ESPN2, with the Gamecocks listed as a 6.5-point road favorite and aiming for a third rivalry victory in their last three trips to Death Valley.

How the ‘College GameDay’ Panel Voted

Broadcasting from Winston-Salem on site for Wake Forest and Duke, the College GameDay crew weighed in on Clemson’s regular-season finale with heavy support for the Gamecocks and just one holdout for the Tigers.

Desmond Howard: South Carolina

Nick Saban: South Carolina

Chris Paul (celebrity guest picker): South Carolina

Pat McAfee: South Carolina

Kirk Herbstreit: Clemson

With most of the desk rolling with South Carolina as a 6.5-point favorite, Herbstreit stood alone in backing Clemson to close out the regular season on top in front of the home crowd.